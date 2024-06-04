LS polls: Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 197,120 votes

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh won from Khadoor Sahib seat by defeating Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira, according to the Election Commission.

Singh, who fought the election as an Independent candidate, won by a margin of 197,120 votes.



He is the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

