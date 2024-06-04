Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 197,120 votes

LS polls: Amritpal Singh wins from Khadoor Sahib seat by 197,120 votes

Singh, who fought the election as an Independent candidate, won by a margin of 197,120 votes

Amritpal Singh
Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. Photo: ANI
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh won from Khadoor Sahib seat by defeating Congress' Kulbir Singh Zira, according to the Election Commission.

He is the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit and is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act (NSA).

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.
 

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

