Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Farmers stopped from moving towards PM's rally venue in Jalandhar

LS polls: Farmers stopped from moving towards PM's rally venue in Jalandhar

After they were stopped, farmers led by the Bharati Kisan Union (Doaba) held a protest near an eatery on the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway

Modi, Narendra Modi
A group of farmers had earlier announced that they will show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Phagwara
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A group of farmers on Friday held a protest after they were stopped from moving towards the rally venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jalandhar.

The protesters were stopped by security personnel around eight km away from PM Modi's rally venue ?PAP Ground. PM Modi on Friday held a rally in Jalandhar to seek votes for BJP candidates.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

After they were stopped, farmers led by the Bharati Kisan Union (Doaba) held a protest near an eatery on the Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway.

A group of farmers had earlier announced that they will show black flags to PM Modi when he visits Punjab for poll campaigning.
 

The activists, led by BKU (D) president Manjit Singh Rai first assembled at the Grain market on the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road and then drove for about 14 km before being stopped.

They raised slogans against PM Modi and the BJP. The protest was held on the service lane and the national highway was kept open for normal traffic.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur Bhatti monitored the security arrangements as well as the barricading for stopping protesters from advancing towards the rally site.

Earlier in the morning, several farmer leaders, including Rai, general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni, senior vice president Kirpal Singh Moosapur, senior leaders Gurpal Mauli and Sarpanch Kulwinder Singh were detained at their respective houses.

However, they were later let off.
 

Also Read

'Article 370' box office Day 6: Yami Gautam, Priyamani's film stays firm

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

SC recommends setting up commission to probe human rights violations in J&K

Article 370 Movie: PM Modi praises the movie, here's all you should know

Battleground 2024: Stage set in Delhi as 58 seats go to polls in Phase VI

Notes from Rohtak and Mysuru: A more digital India reverts to the mean

LS polls: Arvind Panagariya says excited to cast vote for first time

Phase 6 of Lok Sabha polls: Health insurance a key goal for constituencies

'Would have taken Kartarpur Sahib back in 1971', says PM Modi in Punjab

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 24 2024 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story