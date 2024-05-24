Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Arvind Panagariya says excited to cast vote for first time

LS polls: Arvind Panagariya says excited to cast vote for first time

To a query by an X user on whether Panagariya has given up his US citizenship or if he was always an Indian citizen but never in India at the time of elections

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya
Polling for Lok Sabha elections is scheduled in Delhi for Saturday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 7:56 PM IST
16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Friday said he is excited to exercise his franchise for the first time on Saturday.

"The world is divided between those who have voted and those who have not. Tomorrow, I get to migrate from the latter to the former group. Truly excited to cast my first-ever vote!!," He said in a post on X.

Panagariya is a Professor of Economics and the Jagdish Bhagwati Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University. He was appointed chairman of the 16th Finance Commission on December 31 last year.

From January 2015 to August 2017, he served as the first Vice Chairman of the Niti Aayog.

In March 2012, Panagariya was honoured with Padma Bhushan -- the third-highest civilian award.
 

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsArvind Panagariya

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:56 PM IST

