LS polls: INDIA bloc to form next govt, NDA to be voted out, says Tejashwi

Tejashwi Yadav,Tejashwi
Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addresses the media in Patna, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:37 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday asserted that the INDIA bloc, of which his party was a part, would form the next government at the Centre and that the ruling BJP-led NDA was on its way out.

The former Bihar Deputy CM, who spearheaded the Lok Sabha polls campaign of the opposition coalition in the state, was talking to reporters here after casting his vote.

"The INDIA coalition will form the government after results are out on June 4. The NDA will be voted out", claimed the 34-year-old leader, whose exertions have left him with an injured spine, causing him to move around in a wheelchair.

The RJD seemed to share ally Congress' skepticism over exit polls, when asked about the latter's decision not to take part in TV debates on the post-poll surveys.
 

"You tell me who are the people conducting these exit polls and which one of these should we take seriously? The fact is, we have been on the ground, among people, and we have a first-hand sense of the public mood", asserted Yadav.

The RJD leader also dismissed suggestions that the INDIA bloc's meeting in Delhi was aimed at preventing allies from breaking apart in the event of the coalition falling short of a majority.

"I will be at the meeting and we will let you all know what was on the agenda afterwards", added Yadav, who later boarded his flight for Delhi along with wife and little daughter.

Asked to comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much talked about meditation retreat at Kanyakumari, the RJD leader said he saw it as a "photo op", which did not resonate with people who were voting "to save the Constitution and to punish the government for price rise and unemployment".

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

