Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi ends 45-hr meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari

Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed PM Modi's spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere "photo shoots."

Modi, Narendra Modi

Kanyakumari: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Vivekananda Rock Memorial, in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, Thursday, May 30, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended his 45-hour meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on Saturday.
Prime Minister Modi was in Kanniyakumari on a spiritual visit. He was meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'.
This coincides with the conclusion of polling for the final phase of Lok Sabha polls.
 
Meanwhile, former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday dismissed PM Modi's spiritual activity in Kanniyakumari as mere "photo shoots."
 
"Modi ji isn't doing any meditation, only photo shoots are happening. Once the photo shoot ends, they will come back," Yadav said.
PM Modi arrived at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari on Thursday.
According to mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.
 
This is the Southernmost tip of India. Further, this is the place where India's Eastern and Western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea. PM Modi is sending a signal of national unity by going to Kanyakumari.
Prime Minister Modi concluded his election campaign in Punjab's Hoshiarpur on Thursday, for the final phase of the general elections, which will be held on June 1.
The Prime Minister held around 206 election campaign events, including rallies and roadshows, in 75 days. He also did around 80 interviews with different news and media platforms.
The Prime Minister is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh.
The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats is being held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of the votes will be held on June 4.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Vivekananda

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersLok Sabha Exit Poll Results 2024 LiveWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon