LS polls: PM Modi, Shah to address rallies in Chhattisgarh in next 3 days

Polling will be held for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker seats in the second phase on April 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 6:56 AM IST
The campaigning for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh is heating up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to address rallies over the next three days.

Shah will address a public meeting in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency in the Bastar region on Monday, said BJP state media co-incharge Anurag Agrawal.

PM Modi will address campaign rallies on April 23 and 24 in Sarguja, Mahasamund, and Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituencies, he added.

Polling will be held for Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, and Kanker seats in the second phase on April 26.

Shah landed at Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on Sunday evening and chaired a meeting of senior party leaders at the state BJP headquarters.

"Shah took stock of poll preparations as well as the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 and 24," Agrawal said.

The BJP has fielded Bhojraj Nag from Kanker against Congress candidate Biresh Thakur.

The visit of Modi and Shah comes against the backdrop of the biggest encounter in Kanker district wherein 29 Naxalites were gunned down by security personnel on April 16.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

