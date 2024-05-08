Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi to address public meeting, hold roadshow in Andhra today

LS polls: PM Modi to address public meeting, hold roadshow in Andhra today

The meeting is scheduled around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada

Berhampur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha polls in Berhampur, Odisha, Monday, May 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address an election meeting in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district and hold a roadshow at Vijayawada in NTR district.

The meeting is scheduled around 2 pm at Kaliri near Rajampeta while the roadshow is expected to commence around 5 pm from the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Bandar Road in Vijayawada.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Let's welcome our Prime Minister who is coming to Rajampeta to give an assurance for the aspirations of Andhra people," the Andhra Pradesh BJP said in a post on 'X' on Tuesday.

Wednesday's public meeting is going to be Modi's third in the southern state in the run-up to the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls on May 13.

It comes in the wake of two recent meetings at Rajamahendravaram and Anakapalli recently, preceded by the first NDA election meeting at Boppudi village in Palnadu district's Chilakaluripeta mandal on March 17 after the announcement of the election schedule on March 16.

N Kiran Kumar is the BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from the Rajampeta constituency. He will take on the YSRCP's P Mithun Reddy, while the TDP's K Sivanath will take on his brother K Srinivas from the ruling party in the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats.

The Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Election results will be declared on June 4.

Also Read

Andhra Cong charges Rs 25k donation for LS, 10k for Assembly from aspirants

PM Modi's Ghaziabad roadshow today: Traffic advisory lists roads to avoid

PM speaks to Andhra CM, takes stock of preparations for approaching cyclone

LS polls: Party Prez Kharge, Rahul hold meeting with Cong leaders in Andhra

How to update Aadhaar address online and offline: A step by step guide

Reject proponents of lies, hatred; vote for Cong for bright future: Sonia

EC directs 'X' to take down Karnataka BJP's animated clip on Muslim quota

Lok Sabha elections: Young turks battle it out in LJP's Samastipur bastion

Mayawati removes nephew Akash Anand as party co-ordinator, her 'successor'

Lok Sabha elections: Phase-III records 61.4% voter turnout on 93 seats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaNarendra ModiLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story