LS polls: PM Modi to address rally, undertake roadshow in Jharkhand today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Jharkhand and undertake a roadshow in Ranchi on Friday, a party official said.

The PM is scheduled to visit the West Singhbhum district on Friday where he will address an election rally 'Maha Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Tata College Ground, Chaibasa, from 3 pm and seek votes for party candidates in two Lok Sabha constituenciesSinghbhum and Khunti, both are scheduled tribe (ST) reserved seats, he said.

The party has fielded sitting MP Geeta Kora, who recently switched to BJP from Congress, from the Singhbhum Lok Sabha seat and Union Minister Arjun Munda from the Khunti seat.



After the rally, the PM is scheduled to arrive at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport in the evening and will undertake a roadshow till Raj Bhawan amid heavy security deployment.

During the roadshow, BJP workers, leaders and common citizens will greet him at various locations along the route, including Hinoo Chowk, Birsa Chowk, DPS Chowk, Argora Chowk, BJP headquarter, Harmu Chowk, Sahajanand Chowk and Kartik Oraon Chowk, a party office-bearer said.

Security has been beefed up in view of the PM's visit. Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha told PTI, "Adequate security arrangement has been ensured in view of the PM's visit. State as well as Central forces will be deployed along the route."



The PM will stay at Raj Bhavan on Friday night. On Saturday, he is scheduled to address two election rallies for party candidates in Palamu and Lohardaga parliamentary constituencies.

The party has fielded sitting MP Vishnu Dayal Ram again from the Palamu Lok Sabha seat, and Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon from the Lohardaga seat, replacing its sitting MP Sudarshan Bhagat.

Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu will go to polls on May 13.