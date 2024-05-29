Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Proud that I am going to jail to save my country, says Kejriwal

'They say there has been theft of Rs 100 crore. They conducted raids at 500 places, they did not get even one paise, did that Rs 100 crore vanish in thin air?' he asked

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during an interaction with traders, in Ludhiana, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jalandhar
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has to surrender on June 2 in the excise policy case at the end of his interim bail period, on Wednesday said he is proud going to jail to "save" his country.

The AAP convener is out on an interim bail till June 1 following an order of the Supreme Court, which has directed him to surrender on June 2. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

"I am ready to go back to jail again on June 2. And I am proud that I am going to jail to save my country," Kejriwal told PTI Videos here.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, he said, "They (BJP) say Kejriwal indulged in corruption...they don't have even one proof. People are saying if Kejriwal is corrupt, then no one is honest in this world."

"They say there has been theft of Rs 100 crore. They conducted raids at 500 places, they did not get even one paise, did that Rs 100 crore vanish in thin air?" he asked.
 

The Delhi CM said that in a TV interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was asked that Kejriwal is saying you don't have any proof and no recovery has been made then why he has been arrested.

"PM accepted that they don't have any proof, there is no recovery and that is because Kejriwal is an experienced thief. If PM accepts before entire nation they don't have any proof, then it means entire case is fake," he said.

Kejriwal further said that he has been arrested "because the work which Kejriwal is doing, Modi cannot do".

"I made power free for people in Punjab and Delhi. We build good hospitals, mohalla clinics, all works which we did, PM cannot do. Therefore, they want to put Kejriwal in jail," he alleged.

Against their dictatorship and "goondagardi", the AAP is raising voice, he said.

"They want to silence me, they want to break me, they want to muzzle my voice. But no force in the world can break me," the AAP chief asserted.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Explore News

