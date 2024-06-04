Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading in 11 seats, Cong ahead in 10

Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading in 11 seats, Cong ahead in 10

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were leading in the Nagpur and Mumbai North Lok Sabha seats, while their colleague Raosaheb Danve had a slender lead in Jalna.

Nitin Gadkari
Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha election, in Nagpur district, Wednesday, April 10, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 12:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BJP is leading in 11 seats, Shiv Sena in six and NCP in one seat in Maharashtra, while the Congress is ahead in 10, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 11 as per the latest trends of counting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is leading in eight seats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Independent Vishal Patil, who rebelled against the Congress to contest from Sangli, had established a comfortable lead.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were leading in the Nagpur and Mumbai North Lok Sabha seats, while their colleague Raosaheb Danve had a slender lead in Jalna.

Union ministers Kapil Patil, Bharti Pawar and Narayan Rane were trailing in Bhiwandi, Dindori and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seats, respectively. Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is trailing in Chandrapur.

In Baramati, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule, who is in a neck-to-neck fight with NCP's Sunetra Pawar, was leading by 5,770 votes. BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale was trailing in Satara.

Shiv Sena is leading in six seats, which includes its strongholds Thane and Kalyan.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken the lead in three seats Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai Northeast.

Akola Congress candidate Abhay Patil is leading against nearest rival BJP's Anup Dhotre in the third round of counting.

In Ramtek, the Congress's Shyamkumar Barwe is leading against Shiv Sena's Raju Parwe.

Also Read

LS polls: Shiv Sena nominates Naresh Mhaske as its candidate from Thane

LS polls: PM Modi to hold rally in Nagpur today to support NDA candidate

ACB raids Sena (UBT) MLA's premises; files 'disproportionate assets' case

Shiv Sena (UBT) releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections

CM Shinde's Shiv Sena faces opposition from party leaders over nominations

Lok Sabha polls: The biggest winners of 2019 and their current status

Lok Sabha polls 2024: What election results look like at 12 pm on June 4

Maharashtra Election Result 2024: Who is winning and who is trailing?

Lok Sabha results: Trends indicate a strong hand for Congress in Haryana

LS polls 2024: NDA ahead in 30 seats in Bihar, INDIA alliance in 7

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Nitin GadkariPiyush GoyalBJPUddhav ThackerayShiv SenaNCPCongressMumbaiMaharashtraElection Results 2024

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story