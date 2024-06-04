Maharashtra: BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) leading in 11 seats, Cong ahead in 10

The BJP is leading in 11 seats, Shiv Sena in six and NCP in one seat in Maharashtra, while the Congress is ahead in 10, Shiv Sena (UBT) in 11 as per the latest trends of counting for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is leading in eight seats.

Independent Vishal Patil, who rebelled against the Congress to contest from Sangli, had established a comfortable lead.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal were leading in the Nagpur and Mumbai North Lok Sabha seats, while their colleague Raosaheb Danve had a slender lead in Jalna.

Union ministers Kapil Patil, Bharti Pawar and Narayan Rane were trailing in Bhiwandi, Dindori and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seats, respectively. Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is trailing in Chandrapur.

In Baramati, NCP (SP) candidate Supriya Sule, who is in a neck-to-neck fight with NCP's Sunetra Pawar, was leading by 5,770 votes. BJP's Udayanraje Bhosale was trailing in Satara.

Shiv Sena is leading in six seats, which includes its strongholds Thane and Kalyan.

In Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) has taken the lead in three seats Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central and Mumbai Northeast.

Akola Congress candidate Abhay Patil is leading against nearest rival BJP's Anup Dhotre in the third round of counting.

In Ramtek, the Congress's Shyamkumar Barwe is leading against Shiv Sena's Raju Parwe.