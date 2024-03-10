Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Modi ki guarantee has zero warranty; TMC's Abhishek terms BJP as outsiders

Modi ki guarantee has zero warranty; TMC's Abhishek terms BJP as outsiders

Banerjee and the TMC keep the promises. The BJP and its leaders are outsiders and anti-Bengal and that is why they have withheld the funds due to the state," he said

The TMC MP also claimed that the ED and CBI raids "won't yield any result as they won't be participating in the elections" | File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Claiming that "Modi ki guarantee" has "zero warranty", TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday labelled BJP leaders as "outsiders and anti-Bengal", who only visit the state during elections.

Banerjee, the TMC national general secretary, asserted that the people of the state will give a befitting reply to the saffron camp during the Lok Sabha elections for withholding the state's funds.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Addressing 'Jana Garjan Sabha' rally at Brigade Parade grounds, he said, "The 'Modi ki guarantee' has zero warranty. Only Mamata

Banerjee and the TMC keep the promises. The BJP and its leaders are outsiders and anti-Bengal and that is why they have withheld the funds due to the state," he said.

The TMC MP also claimed that the ED and CBI raids "won't yield any result as they won't be participating in the elections".

The Trinamool Congress launched its Lok Sabha poll campaign from the grand rally on Sunday, where party supremo Mamata Banerjee is expected to set the tone for the upcoming elections.

Also Read

Abhishek Ghosalkar shot dead on Facebook Live; here's what is known so far

'Stop me if you can': TMC's Abhishek Banerjee challenges ED summons

Bengal recruitment 'scam': ED summons TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Nov 9

Lok Sabha elections 2024: TMC to go solo in West Bengal; jolt to INDIA bloc

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Former Cong ministers, ex-MLAs join BJP in Rajasthan ahead of LS polls

Uddhav, Sharad Pawar factions slam govt over Arun Goel's resignation

Amit Shah likely to visit T'gana on Mar 12; to address booth-level leaders

Electoral bonds: SC to hear SBI's plea to disclose details on Monday

LS elections: TMC to launch poll campaign with mega rally in Kolkata today

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAbhishek BanerjeeLok Sabha electionsAll India Trinamool CongressBJP

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story