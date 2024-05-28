Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / More pvt outlay will be the focus for Patna Sahib: Ravi Shankar Prasad

More pvt outlay will be the focus for Patna Sahib: Ravi Shankar Prasad

During an interaction with Harsh Kumar in Patna, Ravi Shankar Prasad said he had undertaken a slew of initiatives, which attracted companies like TCS

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said private investment would receive greater attention in his Patna Sahib constituency if he won in the 2024 general elections. During an interaction with Harsh Kumar in Patna, he said he had undertaken a slew of initiatives, which attracted companies like TCS. Edited excerpts:


What will be the focus for your constituency? 

I have already undertaken initiatives, which have attracted companies like TCS to our area, and various private ventures are flourishing. Additionally, the metro project is underway, and several Ganga bridges have been initiated. Improving lives in my city and expanding the highway network have always been my priorities. We are also fostering a favourable environment for private sector growth.

 
Do you think policies made by the Union government have come on ground and helped you in this election? 

The Prime Minister has laid out a comprehensive plan for the next 100 days. We are witnessing a positive impact of the PM’s governance on issues such as gender justice, the abolition of triple talaq, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and women’s empowerment. Initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi' have bolstered support for the BJP. Furthermore, the BJP government's effort to promote Madhubani paintings in Bihar has been appreciated. As the IT minister, I had provided a platform for e-commerce businesses to boost the industry.

 
Being a former law minister, what is your take on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)? 

The UCC is an integral part of our agenda. Other parties refrain from pursuing it due to vote-bank politics. I appeal to the people of this country to elect a government capable of ensuring stability.

 
How do you see your opponent Anshul Kumar performing? 

Whenever I fight elections, I never take my opponent’s name. Even last time, when I defeated Shatrughan Sinha, I did not take his name. I go with my policies. 




