Next LS polls fight to save Constitution, democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the next Lok Sabha elections will be a fight to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Addressing the AAP's 'Leadership Development Conference' here, he said, "The BJP-led government is spreading hatred and communal poison... next Lok Sabha elections will be a fight to save the Constitution and democracy," he said.

He claimed that the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab were working for development.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress was in power in Assam for 15 years and the BJP for seven years but neither parties worked on the burning issues of the state.

Stating that AAP will contest panchayat and assembly elections in Assam, he urged party workers and leaders to work for the welfare of the people.

He claimed that Assam is facing price hike and the state's economy is burned by excessive debt.