Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Next LS polls fight to save Constitution, democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Next LS polls fight to save Constitution, democracy: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

He claimed that the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab were working for development

Press Trust of India Guwahati
The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress was in power in Assam for 15 years and the BJP for seven years but neither parties worked on the burning issues of the state.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said that the next Lok Sabha elections will be a fight to save the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Addressing the AAP's 'Leadership Development Conference' here, he said, "The BJP-led government is spreading hatred and communal poison... next Lok Sabha elections will be a fight to save the Constitution and democracy," he said.

He claimed that the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab were working for development.

The Rajya Sabha MP said the Congress was in power in Assam for 15 years and the BJP for seven years but neither parties worked on the burning issues of the state.

Stating that AAP will contest panchayat and assembly elections in Assam, he urged party workers and leaders to work for the welfare of the people.

He claimed that Assam is facing price hike and the state's economy is burned by excessive debt.

Also Read

Does the BJP really need a new Constitution?

Parliament special session: AAP issues whip for its MPs in Rajya Sabha

AAP MP Sanjay Singh misses Parliament Privileges Committee deadline

BJP put democracy in dustbin: Goa AAP display posters targeting PM Modi

Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP

Rahul Gandhi meets carpenters, builds furniture in Delhi's Kirti Nagar

Uttarakhand CM assigns new roles to state leaders, names 10 appointees

CPI's D Raja meets Lalu, discusses ways to step up fight against BJP

BJP harps on need to overcome hurdles, usher in political change: Annamalai

AIADMK exits BJP-led NDA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Topics :Aam Aadmi PartyLok SabhaConstitutiondemocracy

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story