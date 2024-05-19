Phase V constituencies: Women's health insurance remains key challenge

Constituencies from eight states voting in the fifth phase of elections on Monday are far-off in meeting several sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Health insurance among women remains a key challenge for all 49 constituencies. More than half of these constituencies are off-target on 20 out of 33 sustainable development goals (SDGs) related to population, health and socioeconomic well-being, according to a Business Standard analysis of the dataset from a study titled ‘Call for action: presenting constituency-level data on population, health and socioeconomic well-being related to 2030 Sustainable Development Goals for India’. The study by authors S.V. Subramanian, Amar Patnaik and Rockli Kim appeared in academic journal The Lancet in February 2024.

Following health insurance, 95.9 per cent of constituencies were off-target in addressing the use of tobacco among men. A similar proportion of constituencies lag on health insurance among men. Concerning anaemia among non-pregnant women and pregnant women, 95.9 per cent and 89.4 per cent are off-target, respectively. Overall, 93.9 per cent of constituencies are off-target when it comes to anaemia among women (chart 1).

Off-target constituencies are those that haven’t met the SDG goal by 2021 and won’t achieve the same by 2030 due to minimal or negative change between 2016 and 2021. On-target, on the other hand, refers to those which have not met the goal but recorded improvement between 2016 and 2021 leading them to achieve it by 2030.



The proportion of women with health insurance in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir was the lowest at 1.3 per cent, as per the analysis of the fifth round of the National Family Health Survey 2019-21 (NFHS-5) by the study compared to 0.2 per cent in the previous rounds (NFHS-4).

Hooghly in West Bengal has the higher share of men using tobacco at 72.8 per cent compared to others. Lucknow from Uttar Pradesh has the lowest coverage of health insurance among men across the constituencies analysed (chart 2).

Certain other indicators show progress.



Around 95.9 per cent have achieved goals on reining in adolescent pregnancy among 10-14 year olds. The rest, however, are in the achieved – II category, which means they achieved the goal by 2021. Yet, due to negative change between 2016 and 2021, they will miss the target by 2030 if the same trend continues.

Relating to multidimensional poverty, 44.9 per cent of constituencies have achieved the target by 2021. Others (55.1 per cent) are on-target (chart 3).

Lucknow is the best-performing constituency in reducing adolescent pregnancy among 10-14 year olds, with a prevalence of 0.04 per cent in the population. Sitamarhi from Bihar leads in addressing tobacco use among women.