BJP president J P Nadda, five others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

BJP national president J P Nadda and five other newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha took oath on Saturday.
The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Among others who also took oath include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Maharashtra), Chunnilal Garasiya (Rajasthan), Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (Telangana), Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque (both West Bengal).
"Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today," Dhankhar's office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.
BJP National President Shri @JPNadda took oath as member of the Rajya Sabha today.— BJP (@BJP4India) April 6, 2024
Here are some glimpses from the oath taking ceremony. ???? pic.twitter.com/nKl6CQu6Vk
His office also said that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, also administered oath to the elected members of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House which include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)