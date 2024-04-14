Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

BJP promises to double Mudra loan limit to Rs 20 lakh in its poll manifesto

Over 460 million loans worth of Rs 27 trillion have been given so far under Mudra yojana.

BJP manifesto

“We will launch affordable insurance products for small traders and MSMEs to protect them from accidents like fire, theft, and natural disasters,” the manifesto added

Harsh Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday promised to double the Mudra loan ceiling to Rs 20 lakh, further expand the coverage of PM SVANidhi to villages, and reduce the compliance burden on the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector.

"In past years, the MUDRA Yojana has turned crores of people into entrepreneurs. Observing this success, the BJP has taken one more 'sankalp' - under the MUDRA Yojana, loans up to ₹10 lakh were provided. Now, the BJP has decided to increase the limit to Rs 20 lakh. I am confident that this will be used as a new strength towards building the kind of ecosystem that is required for the era of Industry 4.0," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while launching the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was launched in 2015 with the aim to facilitate collateral-free micro-credit of up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small and micro-entrepreneurs for income-generating activities. Under the PM Mudra Yojana, over 460 million loans worth Rs 27 trillion have been disbursed so far.

The BJP has also promised to simplify the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal to increase accessibility for users, especially MSMEs and small traders.

“We will launch affordable insurance products for small traders and MSMEs to protect them from accidents like fire, theft, and natural disasters,” the manifesto added.

The BJP has further promised that they will encourage small traders and MSMEs to adopt the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and expand their businesses using the power of technology.

“We will create a suite of public cybersecurity products to help small traders and MSMEs protect themselves against cyber threats and frauds,” it added.

The ruling party further stated that they will reduce compliances for small traders and MSMEs to enhance their ease of living and ease of doing business.

“We will work with state governments and encourage them to simplify state legislation,” said the BJP manifesto.

According to the data shared by the government, India currently has more than 63 million enterprises in the MSME sector.

The manifesto also noted that the government has provided credit under PM Svanidhi to 6.3 million street vendors.

“We will continue to further expand PM Svanidhi to cover street vendors, travelling salesmen, and others from small towns and villages across Bharat,” said the manifesto.

PM-SVANidhi was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic on June 1, 2020, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to provide collateral-free loans of up to Rs 50,000 for eligible street vendors.
Topics : Mudra loans MUDRA loan election manifesto BJP Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationAP Inter Results 2024 outIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon