Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Amit Shah to campaign in violence-hit Manipur on Monday

LS polls: Amit Shah to campaign in violence-hit Manipur on Monday

The seat is currently held by BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign in ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Monday, besides visiting Tripura and Rajasthan to garner support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.
 

Shah will address a rally in Imphal seeking votes for Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, the education minister of the northeastern state who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the Inner Manipur constituency in the upcoming election.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The seat is currently held by BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

The Inner Manipur Lok Sabha segment has 32 Assembly constituencies across the conflict-scarred Imphal valley.

Ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023 after a tribal solidarity march was organised in the state's hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, more than 220 people have been killed in the continuing violence.

The BJP has not fielded any candidate from Outer Manipur, the other Lok Sabha seat in the northeastern state, and extended support to the candidate of the Naga People's Front's (NSF), its partner in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Before the rally in Imphal, Shah will address a public meeting in the morning at Kumarghat in Agartala under the Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency.

In the evening, the home minister will participate in a road-show in Jaipur to garner support for the BJP candidates in Rajasthan.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases starting April 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

Also Read

'Ads of greatness won't be enough': Priyanka slams PM over Manipur violence

Modi govt built Ram temple, Akhilesh Yadav was against it: Amit Shah in UP

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Manipur denies permission to Congress to launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

As India ages, BJP's manifesto vows Ayushman Bharat cover for sr citizens

BJP never fulfilled any promise, says Siddaramaiah on party's LS manifesto

BJP manifesto to maintain fiscal prudence, make India 3rd largest economy

Cong always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we honoured him, says PM Modi

Ahead of LS elections, Gujarat govt transfers, promotes 35 IPS officers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaManipur govtBJP

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story