PM Modi slams Mamata for her remarks on RKM, Bharat Sevashram Sangha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks against Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha and said threats are being issued against these socio-religious organisations to "appease" one's vote bank.

Addressing a rally in Purulia, Modi said the TMC has crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it is "spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The TMC has gone beyond its limits by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank, he said.

Addressing an election rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee had claimed, "Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks,



The prime minister hit out at the corrupt INDIA bloc, including the TMC, saying, "It is Modi's guarantee that no corrupt persons will be spared.

After the new government is formed on June 4, corrupt people will spend their lives in jail. After the Lok Sabha poll results, the action against them will intensify," he added.