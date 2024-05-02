Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / 'PM Modi snatching away reservation and govt jobs', says Rahul Gandhi

'PM Modi snatching away reservation and govt jobs', says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the BJP government is snatching reservations from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes by implementing 'blind privatisation'

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 4:45 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election campaign slogan advocating the removal of reservations implied the elimination of both government jobs and reservations.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, "Narendra Modi's election campaign  means: "na rahega baans, na bajegi baasuri, jiska matlab hai na rahegi sarkaari naukri, na milega reservation" (The mantra of Narendra Modi's campaign is there will be no government job and no reservation will be available)."

The Congress MP from Wayanad further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is snatching reservations from Dalits, tribals, and backward classes by implementing "blind privatisation", which includes the elimination of government employment opportunities, according to a report in Mint.

Gandhi, in his post on X, said, "By ruining top PSUs such as BSNL, Sail, Bhel, etc, nearly 600,000 permanent jobs were eliminated from the public sector alone — these are the very posts that would have received the benefit of reservation."

On strengthening the private sector, the Congress leader said the party has pledged to strengthen the public sector by filling 3,000,000 vacant government positions.

'Congress is a disciple of Pakistan', says PM Modi
PM Modi criticised the Congress party during a public rally in Anand, Gujarat, on Thursday, labelling the party as a "disciple" of Pakistan, the report stated.

News agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying, "Look at the coincidence today, the Congress is getting weak in India. The funny thing is that here, the Congress is dying, and there, Pakistan is crying."

He further said that Pakistan's leaders are praying for the Congress. "Pakistan is eager to make the "prince" the prime minister, and we already know that the Congress is a disciple of Pakistan. This partnership between Pakistan and the Congress has now been completely exposed," the prime minister said.

Challenging the Congress party, the PM said that he dares the party to give in writing that they will not change the Indian Constitution to provide reservations based on religion.

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:40 PM IST

