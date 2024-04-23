Business Standard
Congress tried to give reservations to Muslims out of SC/ST quota: PM Modi

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of plotting to snatch property, assured reservation for Dalits and backward classes

Modi, Narendra Modi

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Aligarh, Monday, April 22, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 1:54 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched another attack on the Congress party while addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on Tuesday. He accused the Congress party of giving reservations to Muslims out of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) quota in Andhra Pradesh, going against the Indian Constitution. He also assured the crowd gathered at the election rally that reservation for Dalits, backward classes, and tribals would continue under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

"As soon as the Congress came into power in 2004, they decided to give reservation to Muslims out of SC/ST quota in Andhra Pradesh. They tried to implement Muslim reservations, however, failed to do so. Congress tried to implement it in the entire country in 2011. They tried to do it even without knowing that this was against the Constitution. They didn't care about it or BR Ambedkar," the Prime Minister said.
Referencing to an earlier speech, where PM Modi said, "I put forth the truth that Congress is plotting to snatch your property and distribute it to their special people...When I exposed their politics, they got so angry that they started abusing Modi...I want to know from Congress why are they so afraid of the truth? Why do they hide their policy so much, when you yourself made the policy then why are you afraid to accept it now."

Earlier, PM Modi had said that Congress wanted to snatch wealth from people and redistribute it to Muslims, misinterpreting a speech made by former PM Manmohan Singh in 2006. The remark caused widespread outrage, leading the Congress party to seek action from the Election Commission (EC) on the matter. The EC has declined to comment.
Addressing cultural concerns, Modi further criticised Congress for allegedly suppressing religious practices, citing the ban on public Hanuman Chalisa recitations and the restriction on Ram Navami processions in Rajasthan.

"In the rule of Congress, even listening to Hanuman Chalisa becomes a crime. Rajasthan has been its sufferer...For the first time on Ram Navami this time, Shobha Yatra procession was taken out in Rajasthan...In a state like Rajasthan where people chant Ram-Ram, Congress banned Ram Navami," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of a safe nation and strong government, referencing the overwhelming support the BJP received in Rajasthan in the 2014 and 2019 elections. He assured the crowd that reservations for marginalised communities would remain intact under BJP rule.
Topics : Narendra Modi Election Commission of India Congress Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Elections in India Election campaign Election news BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

