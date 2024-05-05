Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM Modi to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

PM Modi to address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. She will take on YSRCP's G Srinivasulu. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, along with alliance partners TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another public meeting in the evening at Anakapalli in the eponymous district.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The prime minister is expected to land at Rajamahendravaram airport around noon. He will address his first meeting here at 3.30 pm and then proceed to Anakapalli for the second meeting scheduled at 5.30 pm, according to a local BJP leader.

The twin PM meetings dubbed 'Prajagalam' (people's voice) come ahead of Andhra Pradesh's simultaneous assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13. The first NDA election meeting was held at Boppudi village in Palnadu district's Chilakaluripeta mandal on March 17.

Andhra Pradesh BJP chief D Purandeswari is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat. She will take on YSRCP's G Srinivasulu.

In Anakapalli, BJP's C M Ramesh is fighting the parliamentary election against the ruling party's B Mutyala Naidu.

Following Monday's meetings, Modi is scheduled to campaign again in the state on Wednesday, May 8, addressing a public meeting at Pileru in Annamayya district and participating in a rally in Vijayawada, NTR district.

Modi will be taking part in four election campaign-related events in Andhra Pradesh ahead of polling day.

As part of a seat-sharing deal among the NDA partners, the TDP was allocated 144 assembly segments and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies, while the BJP will contest from six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly constituencies.

Janasena will contest from two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly segments.

Election results nationwide will be declared on June 4.

Also Read

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-I: Here's how to download voter slip online

LS polls highlights: Control Room set up at CEO's office to monitor voting in Manipur

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Lok Sabha Polls Phase-I: 102 constituencies in play, 8 ministers in fray

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 LIVE: Voting concludes, sealing of EVMs begins

Seeking votes on basis of AAP govt's work in two years: Punjab CM Mann

LS polls: In Maharashtra's Baramati constituency, Pawar play minus Modi

Tents, fans set up at K'taka polling centres to help beat heat on May 7

Blue corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna: K'taka HM Parameshwara

Devender Yadav takes charge as Delhi Cong Prez, says will win all LS seats

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaAndhra Pradesh

First Published: May 05 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story