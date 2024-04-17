Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM skipped upper Assam out of fear of facing tea garden workers: Congress

Pawan Khera participated in a motorbike rally covering various parts of the Jorhat constituency

Nagpur: Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses during a press conference, in Nagpur, Monday, April 15, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Sivasagar
Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Nalbari on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera claimed that the PM skipped upper Assam where polls are due in the first phase as he was "afraid" of facing tea garden workers for "not fulfilling" promises.

Stating that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' was not permitted in Guwahati in view of commuters' problems, Khera criticised Modi for holding a roadshow through the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road on Tuesday evening, claiming that it created problems for all, from patients to office-goers since the morning.

Addressing a press conference here, Khera said, "We don't know why the prime minister is not coming to upper Assam. He is going to Nalbari where elections are in the third phase. Perhaps he is afraid of facing tea garden workers here as their daily wages are still at Rs 250 and four-laning of national highway is yet to be completed."

Elections to five Lok Sabha constituencies - Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur and Sonitpur - in upper Assam are scheduled on April 19, while Nalbari comes under the Barpeta seat where polls are on May 7.

"When Rahul Gandhi ji wanted to take out 'Nyay Yatra' in Guwahati, he didn't get permission. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said he (Gandhi) will be put into jail. Sarma, however, allows closing of the GS Road for Modi," Khera alleged.

He maintained that after the declaration of elections, the prime minister is only a "caretaker PM and rules should be applied to everyone".

Khera also slammed the prime minister for not visiting violence-hit Manipur.

"The PM is coming to Nalbari but Manipur isn't far from here. We have told him earlier that if Himanta Biswa Sarma does not take him there by helicopter, we will give him a ticket to go and see the condition there."

The senior Congress leader participated in a motorbike rally covering various parts of the Jorhat constituency.

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 12:07 PM IST

