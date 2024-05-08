Business Standard
PM Modi in Telangana: Why did Rahul Gandhi stop abusing Ambani-Adani?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked if the Congress had received huge sums of money from Ambani-Adani since Rahul Gandhi stopped attacking them suddenly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Telangana's Karimnagar on Wednesday, questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "deals" with businessmen and asked why he had stopped abusing them as soon as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced.

The Prime Minister also asked if Gandhi had received huge sums of money from Ambani-Adani since he stopped attacking them suddenly.
"You must have seen that Congress's shehzada [prince], for the past five years, had been chanting as soon as he woke up in the morning. Ever since his Rafale issue got grounded, he started a new chant. For five years, he was chanting – five businessmen, five businessmen. Then he started saying Ambani-Adani, Ambani-Adani. But ever since elections have been announced, he has stopped abusing Ambani-Adani," PM Modi said.

 

"I want to ask from the land of Telangana today, how much has the prince taken from Ambani-Adani this election. How many bags of black money has he got? Has a tempo filled with notes reached for the Congress? What deal has been made that you have stopped abusing Ambani-Adani overnight. For five years, you abused Ambani-Adani and stopped overnight. That means you have got something. You will have to answer to the people of the country on this," he added.

Slamming the Congress over corruption, PM Modi further said, "The only 'glue' that binds Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS] together is corruption. Appeasement politics is what's their agenda. Congress and BRS follow the 'zero governance model'. Therefore, we need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of these parties."

"The Congress party wants to grab the reservation rights meant for SCs, STs, and Dalits and give the same to the Muslim community. Ensuring welfare is neither their vision nor their agenda. All that Congress wants to secure is its vote bank. This corrupt party is fully immersed in appeasement policy," he added.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

