SDF releases Sikkim's LS, state polls list; fields Bhaichung Bhutia

Former Sikkim Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling will seek election from Poklok-Kamrang seat in Namchi district while former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will contest from Barfung constituency for the state Assembly election, the party announced on Monday.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) announced the names of 30 candidates for the state assembly election and for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chamling, a five-term former chief minister shifted to the Poklok-Kamrang seat from his sitting Namchi-Singhithang seat to avoid a contest with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai who has entered the fray from there.

Former India footballer Bhaichung Bhutia will contest from the Barfung (BL-Reserved) seat, while MG Bhutia has been given ticket for Yuksom-Tashiding (BL-Reserved) seat.

Elections to the 32-member Sikkim Assembly and the lone Lok Sabha seat in the Himalayan state will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Former MP PD Rai will be the SDF candidate for the lone Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Kesham Limboo has been fielded from the Yangthang constituency, while SP Bhutia will try his luck from Rinchenpong (BL-Reserved).

The SDF has given ticket to PN Sherpa for Daramdin (BL-Reserved), while AD Subba will contest from Soreng Chakung seat.

JB Darnal will be the SDF nominee from Zoom Salghari (SC), while Bimal Rai will seek election from Namchi Singhithang.

Nirmal Kumar Pradhan will fight from the Melli assembly seat, while Suman Tiwari has been asked to contest from Temi Namphing.

MK Subba will contest the election from Rangang Yangang seat, while Norzang Lepcha has been given ticket from Tumin Lingee seat.

Former minister MK Sharma has been rewarded for joining SDF from SKM with a ticket from Khamdong Singtam seat, while Sangita Bhandari has been asked to contest from Rhenock.

MK Gurung will contest from Chujachen, while TW Lepcha from Gnathang Machong (BL-Reserved). Mechung Bhutia will contest from Martam Rumtek (BL-Reserved), while CB Chettri will be the SDF nominee from Upper Tadong.

Ashish Rai will contest from Arithang, while PC Lepcha has been given ticket from Gangtok (BL-Reserved).

DB Thapa Manger will contest on SDF ticket from Upper Burtuk seat, while GC Lepcha has been nominated from Kabi Lungchok (BL-Reserved).

SG Lepcha will seek election from Dzongu (BL-Reserved), while the former Rajya Sabha MP Hissey Lachunga has been given ticket from Lachen-Mangan (BL-Reserved) seat.

Norzang Lepcha and Acharya Targeting Lama will contest from Tumin Lingee (BL-Reserved seat) and Sangha seat respectively.

Tenzing Norbu (Lamtha) will be the SDF candidate from Shyari (BL-Reserved) seat.