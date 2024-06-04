Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Who is winning Thiruvananthapuram?

A tough fight is ensuing between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, as per early trends. The seat went to the polls in the second phase on April 26.

As of 10:00 AM, Congress veteran leader Shashi Tharoor, 68, was leading with 28,605 votes, which makes up 36.7 per cent of the votes counted so far. Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, 60, is close behind with 26,695 votes, or 34.2 per cent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded Pannyan Raveendran, who represented this seat from 2005 to 2009. He has secured 21,409 votes, making up 27.5 per cent of the vote share so far.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Rajendra has secured only 180 votes, less than 1 per cent of the total vote count so far, while the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option has received 570 votes (around 0.7 per cent).

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha 2024: Early trends defy exit polls as INDIA inches closer to NDA According to India Today-Axis My India's exit polls, Thiruvananthapuram is poised for a close contest between Tharoor and Chandrasekhar. The BJP, which has previously come second in this constituency, is expected to make significant gains and potentially win 2-3 seats in Kerala.

What was the voter turnout in Thiruvananthapuram?

The Thiruvananthapuram constituency recorded a 66.47 per cent voter turnout (around 950,829 total count of votes) during polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was a significant decrease in voter turnout compared to the last two elections.

In the 2019 and 2014 general elections, the polling percentage in this constituency was 73.45 and 68.63, respectively.

Who won the Thiruvananthapuram seat in the 2019 and 2014 LS elections?

This seat has been traditionally held by the Congress and Left, with the BJP coming in second and failing to secure the seat in the last two elections. This time, the ruling party has put forth one of its strongest contenders by fielding Chandrasekhar, a technocrat-turned-politician.

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP secured over 31 per cent and 32 per cent of the votes, respectively. In 2014, the BJP lost by approximately 15,000 votes, with Tharoor emerging victorious for Congress in both elections.

This time, Tharoor aims to achieve a hat-trick despite the formidable challenge posed by Chandrasekhar.

Meanwhile, CPI's Pannyan Raveendran directed his campaign efforts towards the rural areas of Thiruvananthapuram, where the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has a stronger voter base. Raveendran remained optimistic about his chances.

He said to PTI, "A clear picture in favour of LDF is emerging in Thiruvananthapuram. There is no rural-urban divide here for the LDF to win the support of people."