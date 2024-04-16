We've many challenges in terms of weather, geography: Meghalaya CEO Tiwari

In line with the preparations for the Lok Sabha Elections in Meghalaya, the chief electoral officer, BDR Tiwari, has said that there are a lot of challenges in terms of weather and geography but they have made all the necessary arrangements.

Tiwari told ANI that there are many areas where one has to cross rivers through living root bridges.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Meghalaya is a place where we get a lot of rain and it is also a hilly region. We have a lot of challenges in terms of weather and geography but we have made all the necessary arrangements. There is Kalatek Polling Station and Kamsingh, which falls in the river area. Since this is the dry season, Kalatek can be reached by car, but Kamsingh is an area where one has to go by boat," he said.

The Meghalaya CEO also highlighted that there are 50 such polling stations that we can't reach by vehicle so the polling parties will have to walk.

"There are approximately more than 200 living root bridges in our state. There are some polling stations where one can go across the valley only through the living root bridge. The polling party leaves a day before and complete arrangements are made for their return. Apart from the weather, there is no law-and-order situation in the state. we have made all arrangements to deal with the rain. We are confident that this time too, people will participate in the voting," the Meghalaya CEO added.

Earlier, Meghalaya CEO, BDR Tiwari expressed confidence on Saturday that the state will surpass all previous voter turnout percentages in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Meghalaya is set to vote for its two Lok Sabha seats, Shillong and Tura, in the first phase of polling on April 19. The state has a total of 22.27 lakh voters, with female voters outnumbering males, totaling 11.27 lakh compared to 11 lakh male voters.