Lok Sabha 2024: What do exit polls predict about West Bengal battleground?

West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, amidst incidents of violence that marred the election process

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi during different election rallies. (PTI photos)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections 2024 West Bengal exit poll prediction: In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal is a crucial battleground with a major political showdown between Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and its main rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several heavyweight candidates, including TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, sitting MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Roy, and Mala Roy, former Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri of the BJP, and senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty are in the fray.
How many seats BJP won in 2019?

Aiming to win 370 seats overall, the BJP ran an aggressive campaign in Bengal, focusing on issues like corruption and recent incident in Sandeshkhali. In 2019, the BJP put up a stellar performance in West Bengal, clinching 18 seats. This time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that Bengal will be the best performing state for his party.

After a disappointing performance in the state elections, where it won only 77 out of 294 seats, the BJP is banking on some surprising faces such as former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay and Sandeshkhali incident survivor Rekha Patra to gain more support.

In their defence, the Trinamool Congress has made the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act as one of its key poll planks.Banerjee has vehemently opposed the act, which she labelled as “precursor to the National Register of Citizens ” and a “jumla to mislead immigrants.”

What exit polls predict about Bengal for 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Notably, the Opposition alliance of non BJP parties, INDIA bloc, in which Congress and the TMC are also partners, could not reach a consensus on the seat sharing deal in Bengal. 

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 9:11 PM IST

