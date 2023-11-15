EC has to take further action: Himanta Sarma on notice to Priyanka Gandhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that as the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint against Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and now the constitutional body has to take further action on this.

"Our party complained, and the Election Commission has taken cognizance of it and sent a notice. Now the Commission has to take further action," CM Sarma told ANI here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "false statement" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where the model code of conduct has come into force.

The commission has asked the Congress leader to explain the statement by November 16 by 8:00 pm, as to why appropriate action for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against her.

The notice from the Elections Commission came following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the poll body that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, "she made unverified and false statements in respect of PM Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of PM."

"You are hereby called upon to explain your statement made against star campaigner of another National Party and to show cause by 2000 hrs of 16th November 2023 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," the poll body said in the notice issued to Priyanka.

The ECI further said that clause 2 of Part I 'General Conduct'of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates' provides--"Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.