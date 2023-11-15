Home / Elections / Madhya Pradesh Elections / News / EC has to take further action: Himanta Sarma on notice to Priyanka Gandhi

EC has to take further action: Himanta Sarma on notice to Priyanka Gandhi

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "false statement" against PM Narendra Modi in a public rally in MP.

ANI General News
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. | File Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 7:57 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that as the Election Commission has taken cognizance of the complaint against Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and now the constitutional body has to take further action on this.

"Our party complained, and the Election Commission has taken cognizance of it and sent a notice. Now the Commission has to take further action," CM Sarma told ANI here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her "false statement" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where the model code of conduct has come into force.

The commission has asked the Congress leader to explain the statement by November 16 by 8:00 pm, as to why appropriate action for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) as well as provisions of election and penal laws should not be taken against her.

The notice from the Elections Commission came following a complaint filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the poll body that while addressing a public rally at Sanwer Assembly Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, "she made unverified and false statements in respect of PM Narendra Modi that have the potential to mislead the public and tarnish the image of PM."

"You are hereby called upon to explain your statement made against star campaigner of another National Party and to show cause by 2000 hrs of 16th November 2023 as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," the poll body said in the notice issued to Priyanka.

The ECI further said that clause 2 of Part I 'General Conduct'of Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of Political Parties and Candidates' provides--"Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and Candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided.

Also Read

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Who are the key candidates from Congress?

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Battle for MP: 6 years on, Mandsaur police firing missing from poll pitch

Madhya Pradesh polls: PM Modi promises free education for tribal girls

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, Rahul alleges in poll rally

Fake promises of Congress don't stand chance against Modi guarantees: PM

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Priyanka GandhiHimanta Biswa SarmaBJPIndian National Congress

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story