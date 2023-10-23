MP elections Live: Digvijaya requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters

Madhya Pradesh elections LIVE: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Monday appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to provide VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) slips to voters in the state polls. Citing a report of tampering with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the trial of these machines in the state, Singh urged the commission to hand over VVPAT slips separately to voters, which would then be placed in a separate ballot box.
Meanwhile, supporters of poll aspirants from the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh, who have failed to get tickets, staged protests in different parts of the state, even as both parties tried to downplay the resentment.
The BJP has so far declared candidates for 228 out of the total 230 seats, while the Congress has declared names of 229 candidates for the assembly elections scheduled for November 17.
Election season dawns, demand for charter helicopters hits the sky
As India gears up for polls in five states and the Lok Sabha elections next year, a distinct and electrifying symphony will soon echo through the skies — the unmistakable thwip-thwip of helicopter rotors. Demand for charter helicopters for election rallies has taken off, reaching unprecedented heights in recent weeks.
Helicopter rental rates, too, have skyrocketed, with industry insiders reporting an increase of 25 to 50 per cent. The surge is also attributed to their limited availability within the country. Read the full copy here
11:52 AM
Like Shiv Sena, Congress divided in Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday alleged that veteran leader Kamal Nath is calling the shots in the state Congress, which is a divided house like the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.
Suggesting differences between Nath and another senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over the distribution of tickets for next month's assembly elections, Chouhan alleged the grand old party is divided in two parts in Madhya Pradesh.
11:48 AM
11:37 AM
Congress's Kamal Nath takes dig at Shivraj Chouhan over poll promises
Madhya Pradesh state Congress president Kamal Nath on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the latter has gone on an announcement spree this election season and is even promising a bridge where there is no river.
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan is making promises one after the other and so far he has made more than 22,000 announcements [for public good]," Nath said.
"He [Chouhan] is on a promise-making spree in the election season. Where there is no river, he is promising to build a bridge [over it]," he said, adding that the BJP has given people nothing but a price rise, unemployment and corruption.
11:34 AM
Congress has opposed backward classes since ages: Jyotiraditya Scindia
#WATCH | Gwalior: On the statement of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "The Congress party which has always opposed the Caste Census, never allowed a backward class CM in Madhya Pradesh, Congress has opposed backward classes since ages, today…
माननीय चुनाव आयोग जी @ECISVEEP आप से एक ही गुज़ारिश है। VVPAT slip हमें हाथ में दे दो जिसे हम अलग से रखे मतपेटी में डाल दें। मतगणना के पहले किसी भी १० मतपेटी के वोट गिन लो और Counting Unit के नतीजों से मेल कर लो। यदि दोनों का नतीजा एक जैसा है तो Counting Unit के नतीजों से रिजल्ट…