close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65382.01 -247.23
Nifty (-0.48%)
19531.00 -93.70
Nifty Smallcap (-1.22%)
5957.60 -73.40
Nifty Midcap (-1.29%)
39811.70 -520.90
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43744.40 -10.10
Heatmap

Election season dawns, demand for charter helicopters hits the sky

Helicopter rentals for election rallies soar 25 to 50 per cent

election rally, chartered helicopter
Premium

The cast of key players in India's helicopter industry includes heavyweights such as Pawan Hans, Global Vectra, Heligo Charters, Heritage Aviation and Himalayan Heli Services | Representational image

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As India gears up for polls in five states and the Lok Sabha elections next year, a distinct and electrifying symphony will soon echo through the skies — the unmistakable thwip-thwip of helicopter rotors. Demand for charter helicopters for election rallies has taken off, reaching unprecedented heights in recent weeks.

Helicopter rental rates, too, have skyrocketed, with industry insiders reporting an increase of 25 to 50 per cent. The surge is also attributed to their limited availability within the country.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Elections 2023: A look at what happened in 5-poll bound states in 2018

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Covid-19 pandemic thruster off, demand for chartered flight declines

Rs 63 cr worth drugs, liquor, cash seized after MCC enforced in Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: How BJP is reimagining its grand poll plan

BJP core group likely to meet today to chart out strategies for state polls

Congress CEC meeting begins; to finalise candidates for assembly polls

Congress can only give guarantee of loot: Nadda ahead of state polls

MP assembly elections: Samajwadi Party releases list of nine candidates

Statsguru: 6 charts explain economic challenges for poll-bound states

Topics : Lok Sabha Assembly elections Helicopters Elections in India Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections Telangana Assembly Chhattisgarh Assembly Rajasthan Assembly Mizoram state assembly election

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayAUS vs PAK Playing 11Richard Kettleborough | Virat KohliHardik PandyaPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsAustralia vs Pakistan Preview

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon