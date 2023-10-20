Election season dawns, demand for charter helicopters hits the sky

As India gears up for polls in five states and the Lok Sabha elections next year, a distinct and electrifying symphony will soon echo through the skies — the unmistakable thwip-thwip of helicopter rotors. Demand for charter helicopters for election rallies has taken off, reaching unprecedented heights in recent weeks.

Helicopter rental rates, too, have skyrocketed, with industry insiders reporting an increase of 25 to 50 per cent. The surge is also attributed to their limited availability within the country.