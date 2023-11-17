Madhya Pradesh election 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting in all 230 seats underway

Madhya Pradesh Assembly election: Polling began for all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh today, where 2,533 candidates, including state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath are in the fray. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power in the state, Congress is keen to depose the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state. Polling began for all 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh today, where 2,533 candidates, including state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his predecessor Kamal Nath are in the fray. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain power in the state, Congress is keen to depose the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in the state.

The polling will be held from 7am to 6 pm in the Hindi heartland state. However, in Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara Assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths of Mandla and Dindori districts, voting will be held till 3 pm. The webcasting facility has been made available at about 42,000 polling stations. Nearly 700 companies of central forces and two lakh police personnel of the state have been deployed for security during the poll.

The election will decide the electoral fate of over 2,500 candidates. Nearly 55.9 million voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. It includes 28.7 million male and 27.1 million women voters. There are over 5,000 booths run by women and 183 polling stations run by the disabled. The polls, coming nearly six months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, are crucial for both BJP and Congress for various reasons.

The state witnessed intense campaigning by both BJP and Congress as the parties went all out to woo the voters. Electioneering saw PM Modi, Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Union minister Rajnath Singh, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others, touring the state and addressing election meetings to drum up support for saffron party nominees in all the 230 seats. Congress president Kharge, his predecessor Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra, MPCC chief Kamal Nath, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, among others, addressed public rallies to garner support for their 230 candidates.