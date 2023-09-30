close
Will conduct caste-based census for OBCs if voted to power: Rahul

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and bureaucrats are framing laws instead of elected BJP members, Gandhi alleged

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if his party comes to power at the Centre, it would conduct a caste-based census to know the exact number of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) people in the country.
He was addressing a public meeting in Kalapipal assembly constituency in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.
"Soon after coming to power, the first thing we will do is to go for a caste-based census to know the exact number of OBCs in the country as no one knows their exact number," Gandhi said. He claimed that the country was being run by only 90 officers, including the cabinet secretary and secretaries, while the BJP MPs and MLAs had no role in framing policies and laws in the country.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and bureaucrats are framing laws instead of elected BJP members, Gandhi alleged.
Terming Madhya Pradesh as the "epicentre" of corruption in the country, Gandhi said, "Scams like Vyapam have rocked the state. MBBS degrees are being sold, exam papers are being leaked and sold, and (there is corruption) in the construction of Mahakal Lok corridor, among others." He claimed that 18,000 farmers have committed suicide in the last 18 years. "It means that three farmers end their lives every day in the state," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Madhya Pradesh OBC quota caste census pilot projects RSS

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 3:07 PM IST

