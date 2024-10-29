Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar targets uncle; says 'Saheb' splitting family

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has accused his uncle, Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), of causing a rift within the family. Speaking at a rally after his nomination from Baramati, Ajit said, “I previously acknowledged my errors, but it appears others are now making mistakes as well. My family and I had agreed to submit the form in Baramati first, but that did not happen. Despite the difficulties, we were able to improve the situation.”

Ajit Pawar’s departure from the NCP to join the ruling Mahayuti coalition took place in July last year. During the Lok Sabha elections, he nominated his wife, Sunetra Pawar, to contest against cousin Supriya Sule for the Baramati parliamentary seat. In the upcoming assembly elections, Ajit will face off against his uncle’s grandson, Yugendra Pawar. Ajit has served as an MLA for Baramati since 1991.

“I am confident of securing a substantial victory in Baramati. Everyone has the right to contest in elections. I regret nominating my wife Sunetra against Sule during the Lok Sabha polls, and now Sharad Pawar’s faction has repeated this mistake by nominating Yugendra,” he stated.

Ajit said it was indeed a misstep to field his wife against Sule. He added, “It was our mistake. Now, Sharad Pawar has made a similar error… Ultimately, the residents of Baramati will have the final say. They have the right to nominate candidates, but Sharad Pawar should not have done this.”

Family dynamics

Yugendra is the son of Ajit Pawar’s younger brother, Shrinivas. Ajit mentioned that even his mother advised against nominating anyone to run against him. “I was informed that Saheb (Sharad Pawar) instructed someone to file a nomination against me… he has caused a split in the family. Politics should not be degraded to such a level, as it takes generations to build unity but only a moment to fracture a family,” he said.

Ajit expressed confidence in his electoral prospects and stated that no ongoing schemes would be discontinued, asserting they are beneficial to the public. Addressing concerns about development in his constituency, he said, “Some individuals question the progress made in Baramati, but development is not solely about constructing roads and schools. We must grasp what constitutes genuine development and what steps should be taken to achieve it. While I recognise your right to express opinions, I find some of those opinions difficult to comprehend.”

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are set for November 20, with results expected on November 23. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect on October 15, and the official notification for the elections was issued on October 22.