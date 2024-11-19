BJP runs social media drive to engage NRIs ahead of Maharashtra polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a social media campaign as part of it's efforts to connect with voters overseas and ran a campaign from November 4-17.

The social media campaign was run on social media, a crucial arena for political campaigns keeping in view crores of active internet users.

Called the "Durdarshi Sarkar Maharashtra Cha Adhikar Punha Ekda BJP Sarkar," the BJP's social media campaign was run with the help of Maharashtra global community.

According to Santosh Gupta, BJP's International Media Coordinator, the social campaign aimed at engaging Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) through Facebook.

The campaign unfolded in three stages: 1) Video messages encouraging NRIs to vote for the BJP and showcasing its achievements; 2) Video calls to connect NRIs with loved ones in India to discuss the government's initiatives; and 3) Personal phone calls to friends and family to promote the BJP's vision. Starting on November 4, the campaign ran until the model code of conduct took effect.

Tushar Joge, the Maharashtra Mandal Coordinator from UK said that the social media campaign has had a 'significant impact'.

Similar campaigns have been conducted in the past, such as "Ek Call Desh Ke Naam" in 2014 and "Abki Baari Bharat Mein Ramraj Ki Taiyari" for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP relies on micro-management to connect with the public. This strategy was successfully employed during the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, utilizing social media to reach not only domestic but also international audiences.

These initiatives help BJP connect with overseas supporters, changing public perspectives. Volunteers from various professions, including lawyers, teachers, professors, doctors, IT professionals, and businessmen, contribute to these campaigns, driven by their allegiance to BJP's ideology.

Earlier in an interview with ANI, BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde said, "In Maharashtra, the BJP-Mahayuti has done very good work at the micro management level, because of which the picture of the assembly elections is very clear. Mahayuti government is going to be formed in the state on November 23 with full majority."

Vinod Tawde said, "A month ago, the situation was quite uncertain, with confusion about which candidates were in which parties and which leaders were moving between parties. However, things have gradually become clearer. The outcome of this election will largely depend on micro-level management, an area where BJP and Mahayuti have performed well. I believe Mahayuti will secure 155-160 seats, enabling us to form a strong majority government. As of now, I estimate BJP will win 95-105 seats, and this number could rise further."

The intense campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections wrapped up on Monday, November 18, 2024, paving the way for voting to take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

The battle for power in the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly has been marked by changing alliances, ideological conflicts, complex caste dynamics, and emotional appeals, with the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) emerging as the main contenders.

The polls are scheduled for November 20, with counting set for November 23.