Business Standard
Home / Elections / Maharashtra Elections / News / Maharashtra election: QR codes launched to help voters with polling booths

Maharashtra election: QR codes launched to help voters with polling booths

The official said the QR codes will direct voters to their designated polling booths, providing them with critical information

election, vote, voting, election 2024, lok sabha voting

Representative Image: This innovative tool provides voters with details of the polling booths. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In an attempt to boost voter turnout in Thane district, a one-click facility has been introduced for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections wherein voters only have to scan QR codes to find out about polling stations.

Talking to reporters, Thane collector and election officer Ashok Shingare said the initiative aims to enhance voter convenience and participation, particularly as the Election Commission raised concerns regarding low voter turnout in the Thane and Kalyan regions.

He said the district administration has implemented several measures to engage voters and improve the overall turnout, including introducing a QR code system, which will guide voters across 18 assembly constituencies.

 

The official said the QR codes will direct voters to their designated polling booths, providing them with critical information such as the exact location and address.

Shingare reported that as of Monday morning, of the total 7.2 million voters in Thane district, 3.27 million (nearly 50 per cent) had already accessed the QR codes on the election department's website and at some public places where they are displayed.

In addition, the district's election department has reported over 156 million impressions on its social media platforms, he said.

More From This Section

Dalits

How Dalit divides and political ties create a complex battle in Maharashtra

A sugar mill in Malshiras. Local leaders running cooperative mills hold sway in the region, which is a part of Sharad Pawar's stronghold Madha Lok Sabha constituency. (Photo: Prachi Pisal)

Power and Pawars: Behind coin-toss electoral showdown in sugarland

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

Ladki Bahin beneficiaries to get Dec instalment after Nov 20: CM Shinde

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (left) during a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Dhule district on Friday. (PHOTO: PTI)

Election campaign for Maharashtra Assembly polls ends; voting on Nov 20

JP Nadda, Nadda

NDA, BJP-led Mahayuti redefined politics in Maharashtra under Modi: Nadda

The official said the Navi Mumbai police, under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, has also introduced a dedicated QR code for residents in their jurisdiction.

This innovative tool provides voters with details of the polling booths and parking information and real-time updates on crowd density at polling stations to minimise waiting time and enhance the voting experience, Shingare said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

election

Maharashtra elections 2024: What's open, what's closed on November 20?

vote, election, voting, J&K Election, Polls, Jammu Election

Campaigning ends for Maharashtra, second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls

election

Assembly elections: Seizures in Maharashtra, Jharkhand cross Rs 850 crore

Sensex

Market holiday: BSE, NSE closed on Wed, Nov. 20, amid Maharashtra elections

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

No place for violence in democracy: Kejriwal reacts to Deshmukh's attack

Topics : Maharashtra Assembly Elections Assembly elections Maharashtra voting

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon