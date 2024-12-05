Maharashtra swearing-in: Fadnavis to return as CM, all you need to know

Maharashtra new CM swearing-in ceremony: The political stalemate in Maharashtra has finally concluded as Devendra Fadnavis, senior BJP leader, prepares to take the oath as the 18th chief minister of the state today. The swearing-in ceremony, set for 5 pm at Mumbai’s iconic Azad Maidan, marks a historic moment for the Mahayuti alliance, which achieved a resounding victory in the November 20 Assembly elections.

Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony LIVE Updates The event will be graced by political luminaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda. With an estimated 42,000 attendees, the grand ceremony is poised to be one of Maharashtra's most significant political gatherings in recent years.

Devendra Fadnavis’ return to power

This marks Devendra Fadnavis’ third term as chief minister of Maharashtra. At 54, the BJP stalwart commands immense influence in the state’s political arena.

- First term (2014-2019): Fadnavis became Maharashtra’s youngest chief minister at the age of 44, serving a full term with notable administrative accomplishments.

- Second term (November 2019): His second tenure lasted a brief five days due to a political fallout with the undivided Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis’ return to power reflects his political acumen and ability to navigate Maharashtra's complex political landscape. As deputy chief minister over the last two-and-a-half years, he played a pivotal role in securing the BJP's highest-ever tally of 132 seats in this year’s Assembly elections, strengthening his stature as a political heavyweight.

The Mahayuti alliance: A landslide victory

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, the Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, secured a decisive victory, winning 230 out of 288 Assembly seats.

More From This Section

- BJP: Emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats, a record in its history.

- Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): Secured 57 seats, cementing its relevance in the state’s political framework.

- NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): Won 41 seats, playing a crucial role in the alliance’s strength.

Despite early differences over power-sharing, particularly the chief minister’s post, the alliance successfully resolved its internal dynamics. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will assume roles as deputy chief ministers, signalling unity within the coalition.

Grand swearing-in ceremony at Azad Maidan

BJP leader Prasad Lad highlighted the elaborate arrangements, which include:

- Venue and time: Azad Maidan, 5 pm.

- Dignitaries in attendance: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nine union ministers, and 19 chief ministers and deputy chief ministers.

- Seating arrangements: Dedicated sections for 40,000 BJP supporters and 2,000 VVIPs.

Mumbai turns into a fortress ahead of the event

To ensure the smooth conduct of the high-profile event, Mumbai has been fortified with comprehensive security measures.

- Personnel deployment: Over 4,000 security personnel, including 700 officers, five additional commissioners, and 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs).

- Special units: Teams from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Quick Response Teams (QRT), Riot Control Teams, Combat Teams, and the Bomb Detection Squad.

- Surveillance: More than 8,000 CCTV cameras will monitor the venue and surrounding areas.

Additionally, traffic diversions have been implemented, and attendees are encouraged to use public transport due to limited parking facilities at Azad Maidan.

Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra’s digital powerhouse

Fadnavis is not only a seasoned politician but also a dominant digital influencer. With a combined social media following exceeding 18.6 million, he is Maharashtra’s most-followed politician.

- X (formerly Twitter): 5.9 million followers.

- Facebook: 9.1 million followers.

- Instagram: 2 million followers.

- YouTube: 1.1 million subscribers.

- WhatsApp: 55,000 followers.

This robust digital presence has allowed Fadnavis to connect with younger audiences and amplify his political message.

Resolving internal challenges

In the weeks leading up to today’s event, the Mahayuti alliance navigated several internal challenges. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde initially expressed reluctance to relinquish the chief minister's post, fuelling speculation of discord.

However, Shinde’s return to Mumbai on Tuesday, following a brief absence due to health concerns, signaled a resolution. At a joint press conference on Wednesday, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar presented a united front, reaffirming the alliance’s stability.

When asked about his role in the government, Ajit Pawar humorously remarked, “Don’t know about him [Shinde], but I am taking oath tomorrow.”

What to expect next

As the new government takes shape, the Mahayuti alliance faces significant challenges, including economic recovery, infrastructure development, and addressing agrarian distress. The coalition’s success will depend on its ability to maintain internal cohesion and deliver on its promises.

[With agency inputs]