Return of Devendra Fadnavis: A tale of tact & strategies in Maha politics

“Mera paani utarta dekh, mere kinare par ghar mat basaa lena.

Main samandar hoon… laut kar wapas aaunga!”

(“Watch my tide recede, don’t build your house on my shores. I am the ocean, I’ll return”)

Those were the words of Devendra Fadnavis in 2019, a poetic yet resolute declaration when he faced the collapse of his short-lived government in Maharashtra. In just 80 hours, the alliance with Ajit Pawar crumbled.

Cut to December 2024: Fadnavis returns as Maharashtra Chief Minister as a leader of the Mahayuti coalition. As the face of the BJP’s campaign in the Maharashtra Assembly election this year, his leadership has been widely acknowledged. Sharing photos with victorious party members, posting reports of his leadership, and recalling his own prophetic words, Fadnavis has been showcasing his triumphant return.

With his comeback secured, Fadnavis has again invoked another statement, likening himself to Abhimanyu, the warrior who penetrated the formidable Chakravyuha despite overwhelming odds. This comparison highlights the resolve that defined Fadnavis’s political journey. However, despite the thrill of personal victory, Fadnavis is keenly aware that this phase will not be about grand narratives. Now, as the newly reappointed chief minister, his primary challenge will be managing a three-pronged coalition with varying power centers.

Fadnavis’s path to Maha CM’s chair

Devendra Fadnavis’s rise to power in Maharashtra has been nothing short of remarkable. In 2014, he was unexpectedly chosen as the chief minister of Maharashtra at the age of 44. He had been serving as the state BJP president, and with the BJP securing its largest-ever tally of 122 seats, he emerged as the most logical choice to lead the government. Despite his youth and relative inexperience, Fadnavis had already built a reputation for being clean, credible, and capable. His Nagpur roots and deep ties to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh further strengthened his position.

In his first tenure, Fadnavis faced skepticism, particularly because the Shiv Sena, which had been in power with the BJP since 1995, found itself playing second fiddle to the BJP in the state government. Despite initial doubts, Fadnavis won over his critics, proving that his leadership style could harmonise with the varied political landscape of Maharashtra.

The highlights of his first term were marked by economic success, particularly in the area of industrial growth. Fadnavis presided over landmark events such as the ‘Make In India Summit’, which saw Maharashtra sign 2,603 MoUs worth Rs 8 trillion in various sectors, including automobile, electronics, and infrastructure. The ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ event in 2018 further solidified Maharashtra’s standing as an industrial hub, with investments worth Rs 12 trillion.

ALSO READ: Devendra Fadnavis' name on oath ceremony invitation card surprises public In the face of a growing Maratha reservation movement, Fadnavis displayed political tact, engaging with Maratha leaders and implementing a reservation bill — albeit one that was later stayed by the courts. His deft handling of complex political issues like this reinforced his image as a capable leader.

Fadnavis’s roller-coaster political career

The 2019 elections marked a dramatic turning point for Fadnavis. The BJP, which had formed a coalition government with the Shiv Sena, faced an unexpected challenge. Despite securing a total of 161 seats—well beyond the majority mark — further negotiations broke down over the sharing of the chief minister’s position. Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena split with the BJP, resulting in a period of political instability.

In a surprising move, Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister with Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy. This was an audacious attempt to form a government, but it lasted only 80 hours before Pawar reverted to his uncle Sharad Pawar, and Fadnavis was forced to step down.

Despite the shock of this brief stint, Fadnavis’s political acumen remained undeniable. He took the setback in stride and kept plotting his return. Throughout the following years, Fadnavis worked tirelessly as the Leader of the Opposition, all while orchestrating the fall of Uddhav Thackeray's government through the defection of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. This strategic maneuver paved the way for Fadnavis’s return to power in 2022.

However, his return was far from smooth. The BJP leadership decided to make Shinde the chief minister to boost his political stature, relegating Fadnavis to the role of deputy chief minister—a position that many saw as a "downgrade." Yet, Fadnavis swallowed his pride and worked within the constraints of this new power-sharing arrangement.

Fadnavis’s leadership amid challenges

Despite challenges, Fadnavis’s leadership never wavered. After a disappointing result in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP’s tally in Maharashtra dropped significantly, Fadnavis once again focused his efforts on party consolidation. He played a crucial role in energising the party machinery in the run-up to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, holding 75 rallies across the state to rally the party’s morale.

This intense campaigning effort paid off, and the BJP-led Mahayuti secured an impressive 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. As BJP spokesperson Shivaray Kulkarni notes, Fadnavis’s commitment to the party above all else was key to the success. “Fadnavis has always put the organisation above everything,” Kulkarni said.

As Fadnavis prepares for his new tenure as Maharashtra’s chief minister, the real work begins. Managing a three-way coalition—especially with the presence of power centers like the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP—will require political shrewdness, diplomacy, and effective governance.

Amruta and Devendra: A power duo

Fadnavis’s personal life offers a glimpse into the determination that has defined his career. His mother, Sarita Fadnavis, reflected on her son’s relentless dedication during the election campaign. “His success is a result of hard work, which has been his strength, and his unwavering commitment,” she said.

As Fadnavis steps back into the limelight, his wife Amruta Fadnavis—an accomplished banker and social worker—has also been gaining recognition for her work in both the social and cultural spheres. Known for her work as a singer and performer, Amruta’s rising profile is as notable as her husband’s political journey.

What next for Devendra Fadnavis?

As he takes charge as the Chief Minister again, the focus will be on the practical aspects of governance — balancing the interests of his coalition partners, managing the state’s economic recovery post-pandemic, and responding to the needs of an ever-evolving electorate.

And, one thing is certain: Devendra Fadnavis has proven that, like the ocean, his political tides are far from over. His journey is one of resilience, strategy, and the belief that no setback is too big for a determined leader to overcome.