Shinde backs Fadnavis for CM as power-sharing talks heat up in Maharashtra

In a significant breakthrough in power-sharing talks between the BJP and Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde has agreed to join the new Mahayuti government and is likely to be appointed one of the two deputy chief ministers (DCMs) to be sworn in on Thursday. This decision follows a meeting between Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday evening at Fadnavis’s official residence, Varsha, according to The Times of India.

A Shiv Sena leader close to Shinde indicated that the new government would be led by Devendra Fadnavis, with Ajit Pawar as the other deputy CM.

Key power talks

The face-to-face meeting between Fadnavis and Shinde took place six days after both leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi for discussions. Sources told The Times of India that Fadnavis later visited Shinde at the CM’s official residence to finalise arrangements for Shinde’s role in the new government.

Mahayuti government formation: What to expect

In the next phase of power-sharing talks, BJP’s central observers, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, are set to meet Shinde after the BJP legislature party elects its leader on Wednesday.

It is expected that the final power-sharing formula will be discussed during these meetings. Following this, CM-designate Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde, and Ajit Pawar are scheduled to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the government.

A Shiv Sena functionary revealed that only the CM and the two deputy CMs are likely to take the oath on Thursday, with the wider cabinet to be formed after finalising the power-sharing formula. Key portfolios, including the home portfolio sought by Shinde, remain under negotiation.

Shiv Sena’s demands and expectations

The Shiv Sena aims to retain the nine ministries it held in the previous government, including the crucial industries and urban development portfolios. This demand underscores the party’s determination to maintain its political influence in the new government.

More From This Section

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar of the NCP, who is in New Delhi, did not attend the Shinde-Fadnavis meeting. Shinde had earlier mentioned that the final power-sharing arrangement, excluding the CM’s post, would be determined during discussions involving all three key Mahayuti leaders.

The Tuesday meeting between Shinde and Fadnavis is viewed as pivotal in shaping the final structure of the government, coming just a day before the BJP’s legislative party leader election and the swearing-in ceremony.

Reactions from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Shinde, while Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant met Fadnavis at his Sagar residence. Samant criticised the BJP, stating that the Sena learned about the December 5 swearing-in via a social media post by state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Gulabrao Patil, another Shiv Sena leader, reiterated that the party wanted Shinde to serve as CM until the local body elections or secure the DCM position with the home portfolio.

Shinde’s health update

Separately, Eknath Shinde visited Jupiter Hospital in Thane on Tuesday afternoon for medical tests after experiencing fever and a throat infection. According to a relative, Shinde had been receiving home treatment but opted for tests, including a CT scan, at the hospital. Despite health concerns, Shinde assured reporters he was “all okay” as he returned to Mumbai to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony.

What’s next for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance?

As the power-sharing agreement takes shape, all eyes are on the formation of the Mahayuti government, which promises to bring significant political shifts to Maharashtra. The roles of Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar in the new government will likely shape the state’s political landscape in the coming months. However, unresolved discussions over portfolios and power-sharing among coalition partners could continue to influence the dynamics of the alliance.