Devendra Fadnavis' name on oath ceremony invitation card surprises public

In an unusual twist, the formal invitation issued by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik lists Fadnavis's name as 'Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis.'

NOV. 6, 2024 Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, at Jath, Sangli. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 6:06 PM IST

The invitation for the oath-taking ceremony for Devendra Fadnavis surprised the public as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader chose to write his full name as  ‘Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis' on the card.  Here's why this was a significant moment for Fadnavis and how he deviated from tradition to honour his mother.
 
Fadnavis to take oath as Maharashtra CM
 
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is poised to take the oath of office as Maharashtra's Chief Minister for the third time, following the party's decisive victory in the recent state elections. The announcement was made on Wednesday, confirming Fadnavis as the chosen candidate for the top post.
 
 
Preparations for the inauguration at Mumbai's Azad Maidan are nearly complete, with invitations distributed to the state's political elite.
 
BJP-led Mayahuti Alliance registered a landslide victory against the Opposition alliance Mahavikas Aghadi in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Ex-Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Sharad Pawar are likely to take oaths as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra in the oath-taking ceremony.
 
Fadnavis takes mother's name in invite

In an unusual twist, the formal invitation issued by Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik lists Fadnavis's name as "Devendra Sarita Gangadharrao Fadnavis," incorporating his mother's name for the first time.
 
While it is customary in Maharashtra to use one's father’s name as the middle name, this marks a departure from tradition for Fadnavis, who had used "Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis" in his 2024 election affidavit. Notably, invitations to his previous swearing-in ceremonies in 2014 and 2019 did not include his mother’s name.
 
Who is Devendra Fadnavis?
 
Fadnavis, born into a Brahmin family, lost his father, Gangadhar Fadnavis, a former Jan Sangh and BJP leader, to cancer during his teenage years. Speaking about her son's return to power, Sarita Fadnavis expressed pride, stating, "Everyone in the party wants him to become the next Chief Minister. It is evident that he has the support, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regards him as a son."
 
Fadnavis is married to Amruta Fadnavis, a banker and social activist, and they have a daughter, Divija.  

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

