From Ladli Behna to Maiya Yojana: How women voters are shaping elections

In the evolving dynamics of Indian politics, women-focused welfare schemes are emerging as game-changers, decisively influencing electoral outcomes. Across states, political parties are leveraging such initiatives to build strong voter bases, a strategy that has consistently delivered significant gains at the ballot box. Recent elections in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Jharkhand underscore this trend, with women voters playing a pivotal role in shaping results. The long-term implications of this could be far-reaching. What this effectively means is that women are now effectively a vote-block in their own right. It also means that political parties will be ideologically agnostic about handing out freebies in the name of women's empowerment. Given the right incentive -- and this is important, because to speaks to women directly -- political parties have realised that this huge chunk of voters has the potential to swing local, state, and even national elections its way.

As testimony to their electoral power, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar's recent comment that 'Shakti', the state's free bus travel for women scheme, could be rolled back was immediately denied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cautioned against injudicious comments by senior leaders.

Empowering women: the path to electoral success

For years, political analysts lamented lower voter turnout among women compared to men, despite women constituting nearly half the electorate. However, targeted welfare measures have reversed this trend. Madhya Pradesh set a precedent under Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the Ladli Behna Scheme.

Launched months before the state Assembly elections, the scheme offered direct cash transfers to women, driving unprecedented voter participation and delivering a landslide victory for the BJP.

This success inspired other states to adopt similar strategies, introducing initiatives focused on financial aid, education, healthcare, and skill development for women. While critics dismiss these measures as populist, their on-ground impact—and electoral outcomes—are undeniable.

Case studies: Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the ruling Mahayuti coalition’s emphasis on women-centric policies proved decisive. Key initiatives included:

• Mahila Sashaktikaran Yojana: Financial support for education and skill development.

• Ladki Bahin Yojana: Rs 1,500 in direct cash transfers to women heads of households, with a pre-election promise to increase this to Rs 2,100.

These measures resonated deeply with women, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, creating a crucial voting bloc. Post-election analysis revealed that women voters were instrumental in securing the coalition’s victory, particularly in closely contested constituencies.

Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, transformative results were seen through women-focused welfare programmes under the Hemant Soren-led government. Initiatives included:

• Free bicycles for school-going girls.

• Cash assistance for single mothers.

• Monthly stipends for unemployed women.

The Maiya Yojana , providing Rs 12,000 annually to women, emerged as a standout initiative, earning goodwill among tribal and economically marginalised communities. These schemes significantly bolstered the ruling INDIA bloc’s performance in the tribal state.

Why women-centric policies work

The effectiveness of such policies lies in their direct impact and broader social influence:

1. Direct beneficiaries: Welfare schemes often include tangible benefits like cash transfers, ensuring immediate and visible results.

2. Community influence: Women, especially in rural areas, play a central role in family and community decisions, indirectly influencing multiple votes.

3. Bridging social gaps: These schemes address inequities, appealing to marginalised groups such as single mothers, widows, and economically weaker sections.

4. Building loyalty: Beneficiary-oriented programmes foster trust and loyalty, translating into sustained electoral support for the implementing party.

The 2024 wave of women-centric schemes

This year, the Indian government unveiled several groundbreaking women-focused schemes, including:

• Namo Drone Didi Scheme (November 2023): Empowers rural women as drone pilots for agricultural purposes, promoting financial independence and modern farming practices.

• Subhadra Yojana (September 2024, Odisha): Provides Rs 50,000 over five years to women from economically weaker sections, disbursed in instalments on Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day.

• Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana (March 2024, Delhi): Offers Rs 1,000 per month to women over 18 years, excluding taxpayers, government employees, and pension beneficiaries.

• Ladki Bahin Yojana and Maiya Samman Yojana: Initiatives in Maharashtra and Jharkhand providing financial aid to improve women’s socio-economic status.

Mahila Samman Pension Yojana: Monthly pensions for widows and elderly women, ensuring financial security and dignity in later years. 2024: Women's welfare initiatives across states In addition to the national wave of women-centric policies, various states in India have implemented welfare schemes aimed at empowering women. Below is an overview of notable initiatives in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Delhi: Karnataka • Shakti Scheme: Launched on June 11, 2023, this scheme provides free bus travel for women domiciled in Karnataka. Beneficiaries can travel without charge on state-run buses by presenting government-issued photo identification and address proof. The scheme covers services within the state but excludes luxury and interstate buses.

• Shramashakthi Special Women Scheme: Initiated in 2023-2024, this programme offers collateral-free loans of Rs 50,000 to minority community women, including widows, divorcees, and unmarried women aged 18 to 55. Beneficiaries are required to repay only Rs 25,000, with the remaining amount subsidised by the government. The loan supports self-employment activities.

• Shramashakthi Special Women Scheme: Initiated in 2023-2024, this programme offers collateral-free loans of Rs 50,000 to minority community women, including widows, divorcees, and unmarried women aged 18 to 55. Beneficiaries are required to repay only Rs 25,000, with the remaining amount subsidised by the government. The loan supports self-employment activities.

Rajasthan

• Mukhyamantri Rajshree Yojana: This scheme provides financial assistance to girls from birth until they complete their education. The objective is to promote the education and well-being of girl children in the state.

• Sakhi One Stop Centres: Established to support women affected by violence, these centres offer integrated services, including medical aid, legal assistance, and counselling.

Bihar

• Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana: Aimed at promoting the education and empowerment of girls, this scheme provides financial incentives at various stages of a girl's life, from birth to graduation.

• Bihar Shatabdi Mukhyamantri Mahila Shakti Yojana: This initiative focuses on the socio-economic development of women through skill development, financial assistance, and support for self-help groups.

Delhi

• Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Announced in the 2024-2025 budget, this scheme provides an honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman over 18 years of age residing in Delhi. The scheme excludes taxpayers, beneficiaries of government pension schemes, and government employees.

• Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Initiatives: The DCW has launched various programmes focusing on women's safety, legal aid, and empowerment, including helplines and crisis intervention centres.