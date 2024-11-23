Autumn of the patriarch: Sharad Pawar's political journey meets a turning point

As the vote count for the Maharashtra Assembly election results reached its midpoint on November 23, the state’s political scenario became clear. By 2:30 pm, the Mahayuti alliance had established a commanding lead, ahead in 229 of the 288 total seats, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance trailed far behind, leading in only 54 constituencies.

Ajit Pawar emerges as a key political force

The result trends spotlight Ajit Pawar , former deputy chief minister and leader of a faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), as a formidable force in Maharashtra politics. Ajit Pawar’s faction decisively outperformed the group led by his uncle and NCP founder, Sharad Pawar, in head-to-head contests. Of the 43 constituencies where the two factions directly faced off, Ajit’s camp led in 29.

Ajit Pawar’s dominance was particularly evident in key battlegrounds. In Baramati, he secured a lead of over 27,000 votes against his nephew Yugendra Pawar after six rounds of counting. His faction also demonstrated strength in Indapur, where Dattatraya Bharne was ahead of Harshvardhan Patil, and in Kolhapur’s Kagal, where Hasan Mushrif comfortably led his closest rival.

BJP emerges as the single largest party

Overall, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the strongest performer in the Maharashtra Assembly polls , leading in 124 seats by 2:30 pm. Its ally Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) followed with 57 leads.

In contrast, the NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT faction), and Congress lagged behind, with leads in 35, 22, and 21 constituencies, respectively. The BJP’s commanding performance reflects its effective strategies and groundwork.

Sharad Pawar’s faction struggles

Sharad Pawar’s faction struggled to make an impact, leading in only 14 out of the 86 constituencies it contested by mid-afternoon. This lacklustre performance raises questions about the waning influence of the 82-year-old political veteran, long considered a towering figure in Maharashtra politics.

Sharad Pawar falters in Assembly elections

Despite past successes, including a Lok Sabha win against his nephew, Sharad Pawar’s strategies appear to have faltered in this election. While his daughter Supriya Sule managed to defeat Ajit Pawar’s wife in a Lok Sabha contest, Ajit is close to victory from Baramati in the state polls.

Western Maharashtra, traditionally a Congress-NCP stronghold with 70 Assembly seats, proved pivotal. The Mahayuti alliance secured leads in 41 out of the 58 contested seats in this region, while the MVA managed just 11.

Sharad Pawar: An enduring legacy

Sharad Pawar’s political career spans over six decades, beginning in 1958 when he joined the Youth Congress. By 1967, he won his first election, securing the Baramati Assembly seat. At just 38, he became Maharashtra’s youngest Chief Minister in 1978, holding the position three more times.

His achievements include spearheading Maharashtra’s growth in cooperatives and agro-industries and serving as Defence and Agriculture Minister in Congress-led governments. Initiatives such as Pune’s IT hub and Western Maharashtra’s economic transformation are a testament to his leadership.

Critics, however, often label him an opportunist due to his frequent political manoeuvres, including the formation of the NCP in 1999 after splitting from Congress. Nevertheless, his ability to navigate complex political landscapes has earned him a reputation as a master strategist.

The NCP split in 2023

The split within the NCP, led by Ajit Pawar on July 2, 2023, marked a turning point in Maharashtra’s political narrative. Ajit, along with eight legislators, joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, forming the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar alliance.

Ajit’s ambition for the Chief Minister’s post is well-known. “I became Deputy CM five times, which itself is a record. I want to become Chief Minister one day and implement my plans for the people’s welfare,” he said recently. He has also expressed dissatisfaction with Sharad Pawar’s decision to appoint Supriya Sule as NCP working president.

In a veiled critique of his uncle, Ajit remarked, “What is my fault? That I was born to someone else?”

While Sharad Pawar remains an iconic figure, often referred to as “the best Prime Minister India never had,” Ajit Pawar’s rise signals a generational shift within the NCP. Supporters believe Ajit has the vision and determination to chart a new course for the party.

A turning point for Sharad Pawar’s NCP-SP

For Sharad Pawar, this election was more than just another contest; it was a test of his enduring legacy. Despite his pivotal role in uniting the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP under the Maha Vikas Aghadi in 2019, this defeat marks a significant blow.

By hinting at his retirement and reflecting on his six-decade career, Sharad Pawar has signalled a shift towards passing the baton to the next generation. Whether this marks the end of Sharad Pawar’s dominance or the beginning of a new era under Ajit’s leadership will shape Maharashtra’s evolving political landscape.