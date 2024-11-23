Business Standard
Jharkhand polls: How Maiya Samman Yojana strengthened Soren's grip in state

On August 3, the JMM-Congress-RJD government launched the Maiya Samman Yojana, offering Rs 1,000 monthly to women, which was boosted to Rs 2,500 in the run-up to the election

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (Photo: PTI)

As vote counting for the Jharkhand Assembly elections continues on November 23, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its allies are expecting a strong victory. By noon, the INDIA bloc was leading with 49 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had a lead on 30 seats, with other parties ahead on two seats.
 
The Jharkhand politics was dominated by women welfare schemes this election as the state has an astounding 12.8 million women voters. And political pundits are of the opinion that along with other factors, the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, is playing a significant role in benefitting the INDIA bloc in the state. 
 
 

Political battle to woo women voters in Jharkhand 

  Both the ruling coalition and the opposition in Jharkhand focused on the state’s 12.8 million women voters in the gear up for the November 13 and 20 assembly elections. Following the trend in other states like Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka, political parties unveiled schemes targeted at women, either as a continuation of their existing policies or as promises for the future.  
 
On August 3 this year, the JMM-Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government launched the Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, providing Rs 1,000 per month to women aged 18–25 years, benefiting approximately 5.2 million women. 
 
As polling dates neared, the principal opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), introduced the Gogo-Didi Yojana, promising Rs 2,100 per month to all women if voted to power.  
 
To counter the BJP’s move, the ruling alliance in Jharkhand announced a significant hike in the Maiya Samman Yojana. Just a day before the Election Commission declared the state poll schedule on October 15, the cabinet approved increasing the monthly benefit under the scheme from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. This hike, set to be implemented in December 2024, will reportedly increase the financial burden on the state by Rs 9,000 crore annually, according to government sources. 
 

What is the Maiya Samman Yojana? 

The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana aims to address economic hardships faced by women, with the first instalment of benefits disbursed to 81,000 eligible recipients on its launch day. The scheme’s rollout is gradual, targeting 4.8 million beneficiaries in the long run. Notably, women beneficiaries aged 50 and above will be transitioned to the Chief Minister State Old Age Pension Scheme.  

While the budgetary allocation for the initiative has not been disclosed, the scheme represents a key welfare promise by the state government. Its primary objectives are to improve women’s financial independence and contribute to their broader social empowerment.  
 

What are the key features of Maiya Samman Yojana in Jharkhand? 

Women in the 18–50 age group receive Rs 1,000 monthly, directly credited to their bank accounts. The enhanced amount of Rs 2,500 is expected to roll out next year.  As for the eligibility criteria, applicants must be Jharkhand residents and provide valid documentation, including Aadhaar, voter ID, and proof of residence.  
 
Both online and offline application modes are available for applying for the scheme. Offline forms can be submitted at local Anganwadi centres or Panchayat offices, while the online process is facilitated via the scheme’s official website.  
 
Meanwhile, monthly payments are generally processed by the 15th, with adjustments made during festivals for added convenience.  
 

What are the goals of the scheme?

  The Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana aims to provide a steady income to women, ensuring financial stability. Additionally it aims to enhance economic security for families headed by women and reduce poverty levels and foster gender equality within the state, the Jharkhand CM has claimed. 
 
With women voters playing a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes, the competing welfare schemes underscore the political emphasis on addressing their needs and aspirations in Jharkhand, Gandey constituency candidate Kalpana Soren had claimed in an interview earlier.

First Published: Nov 23 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

