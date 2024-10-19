If Sanjay Raut is controlling Uddhav, that's their issue: Maha Cong chief

On Sanjay Raut's discussion on seat sharing, Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole said on Saturday that if Sanjay Raut was controlling Uddhav Thackeray, that is their issue Speaking to the media, Patole said "If Sanjay Raut is controlling Uddhav Thackeray, that is their issue. We have the responsibility of telling the reality of our leaders and we are doing that. We do not want to speak anything on what Sanjay Raut does." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Patole also said that Sanjay Raut was the leader of Uddhav Thackeray and Patole's leaders were Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the leader of NCP (SCP) was Sharad Pawar.

"Sanjay Raut is the leader of Uddhav Thackeray. Our leaders are Malikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the NCP (SCP) is Sharad Pawar. In the seat-sharing committee, neither Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Malikarjun Kharge nor Rahul Gandhi remain present. But the committee has been formed at the orders of these leaders," he said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Vinayak Raut and Congress election in-charge for Maharashtra polls Ramesh Chenninthala arrived at Matoshree to meet Uddhav Thackeray and said that discussion was held on the seat-sharing with Maha Vikas Aghadi where Congress President Nana Patole would also be present.

He also confirmed that another meeting would be held on the filing of the seats.

Speaking to the media, Raut said "Ramesh Chenninthala had come to Matoshree and we had discussions in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray. The discussions which had been paused for two days will resume at 3 p.m. again. We decided that by late night, the discussions will be completed and our seat sharing would be finalized. Samajwadi party was with us and yesterday talks were held between Uddhav Thackeray and Akhilesh Yadav."

Meanwhile, Ramesh Chenninthala said that the health of Uddhav Thackeray and MVA was fine.

"I met Uddhav Thackeray today. He was in the hospital recently so I went to inquire about his health. 'Vo ab theek hai aur Maha Vikas Aghadi ka bhi tabeyat theek hai," Chennithala said while talking to the media.

He further asserted that the MVA has no differences and are together in this."We will have discussions on seat sharing again at 3 pm today.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase on November 20 with counting of votes on November 23. With this, the political parties have begun gearing up for an election that will be unprecedented in many ways.