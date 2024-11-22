MVA to keep its newly-elected MLAs under one roof after poll results: Raut

The Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents have decided to house all its newly-elected MLAs together in Mumbai after the Maharashtra election results, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Friday, a move aimed at preventing poaching ahead of government formation. Talking to reporters here, Raut said MVA leaders, including himself, his party colleague Anil Desai, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and Congress leaders Satej Patil and Balasaheb Thorat met on Thursday and carried out an assessment of every seat. "We have decided to bring all newly-elected MLAs to Mumbai. New MLAs have no provision to stay in Mumbai. So we have decided to make their residential arrangements together," he said. The counting of votes for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls will take place on Saturday. Raut expressed confidence that the MVA would win 160 seats in the elections. Some independents, who have strong chances of victory, have expressed their desire to support the opposition bloc, the Rajya Sabha member said.

"There is no formula for the CM's post. Everyone will choose the leader of the government," Raut said. Senior Congress leaders have to come to Mumbai with a mandate on the CM's post as NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray are in Mumbai. He also asserted that no power can stop the MVA from forming the next government in Maharashtra and that the decision on the top post will be taken only in Maharashtra. Fissures have emerged within the opposition MVA as well as the ruling Mahayuti on who will head the next government with constituents in both camps laying claim over the chief minister's post. While state Congress chief Nana Patole asserted that a MVA government will be formed in Maharashtra under the leadership of his party, Raut on Thursday insisted the CM face will be decided by all alliance partners jointly. Raut expressed fear that the BJP will try to obstruct the MVA through the governor's office in forming the government despite the opposition having the majority. "We will take a decision without any delay, or else BJP will try to snatch power ruthlessly," hesaid. The term of the Maharashtra legislative assembly ends on November 26. The opposition fears that President's rule could be imposed in the state if a new government is not formed till then.