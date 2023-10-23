Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / Congress revived in Mizoram, will provide good governance: Ex CM Thanhawla

Congress revived in Mizoram, will provide good governance: Ex CM Thanhawla

Lal Thanhawla said that the opposition INDIA bloc will oust the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power after the General Elections next year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
Congress leader and Former Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla asserted that the party had revived itself in the state and would ensure good governance if voted to power.

Thanhawla, a Congress Working Committee (CWC) member, claimed that the opposition INDIA bloc will oust the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) from power after the General Elections next year. Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Lalsawta said that the visit of party leader Rahul Gandhi to the state has given the party a filip.

The five-time former CM urged the Mizo people to make an informed decision on which party to support. The veteran leader also slammed the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), stating that its priority after coming to power in 2018 was only to change the names of important projects constructed by the previous government.

Thanhawla stated that the MNF government could not implement its flagship programme Socio-Economic Development (SEDP), for four years and partly disbursed the monetary assistance under the policy in the final year of its tenure.

Meanwhile, BJP's Mizoram unit president Vanlalhmuaka told news agency PTI that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Mizoram's Mamit town on October 30 to campaign for BJP candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

BJP President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will also join the campaign trail for the November 7 polls in the state, he said. Union Minister Nityanand Rai and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also campaign for party candidates, Vanlalhmuaka added.

Elections to the 40-seater Mizoram Legislative Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 3. The Election Commission of India has set the counting day for December 3.

The term of the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram concludes on December 17 this year. Currently, the ruling MNF holds 27 seats, the Congress has five, and the BJP has one.

(With inputs from agencies)

Topics :MizoramMizoram state assembly electionBJPCongressAssembly pollsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

