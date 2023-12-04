Home / Elections / Mizoram Elections / News / Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Mizoram Assembly election results 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Mizoram Assembly elections results 2023: The trends for all 40 seats are out, according to ECI data. Here's how the trends look at 10:30 am

Representative Image
BS Web Team New Delhi

Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 10:36 AM IST
Trends for Mizoram Assembly election results are coming thick and fast from the Election Commission of India (ECI), signalling a strong start for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in the Assembly polls. Mizoram, which went to polls in a single phase on November 7, has seen a fierce contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the ZPM.

Mizoram assembly elections result 2023: Who is leading at 10:30 am?

Trends for all 40 seats are out, according to data from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is currently leading on 28 seats, while the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) is leading on 8 seats. ECI data shows the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leading on 3 seats and the Congress on a single seat. A party or coalition needs at least 21 seats to form the government in the state.

Mizoram Assembly elections result in 2023: 81.25% of female voters cast their votes

Electoral data showed that 80.66 per cent of the total 852,000 voters exercised their franchise in the Mizoram Assembly election. Female voter turnout has been recorded to be higher than that of male voters. According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mizoram, 81.25 per cent of female voters cast their votes in the Assembly election while 80.04 per cent of male voters exercised their ballot.

What happened in the Mizoram Assembly election 2018?

In the 2018 assembly elections, the MNF had won 26 of the 40 seats, securing two more in subsequent bypolls, while the opposition ZPM had won eight constituencies. The Congress won five seats, and the BJP won a lone seat.

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

