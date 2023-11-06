Mizoram polls: Dispatching of polling officials begins for Lawngtkai

The dispatching of polling personnel to their designated polling stations in the Lawngtlai district for the upcoming Mizoram assembly election on November 7 began on Sunday.

The dispatching of polling officials for 86 polling stations commenced on Sunday at Government Lawngtlai College.

The polling officials are instructed to be ready several hours in advance of the polling day (November 7) for Election to MLA for Mizoram.

There are 181 polling stations in Lawngtlai District, of which 70 are within 36-Tuichawng AC, 69 polling stations in 37-Lawngtlai West and 42 polling stations in 38-Lawngtlai East AC.

The polling officials for the remaining 95 polling stations will also be sent on November 6 morning.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram, out of 1,276 polling stations across the state, 30 polling stations have been identified as critical.

Nearly 5,000 polling personnel will be deployed in the polling stations to conduct a free and fair election.

The CEO office of Mizoram also said that around 50 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will be deployed for this election.

On the other hand, as part of the on-going preparation for the smooth conduct of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly General Election 2023, P.S. Pradyumna, Election General Observer for 39-Saiha (ST) and 40-Palak (ST) Assembly Constitencies flagged off P-2 Polling Officials.

The third and final Randomization of polling parties for the upcoming Mizoram Legislative Assembly election was held Sunday at DC's office, Hnahthial.

This randomization exercise is meant to promote a free and fair election whereby polling parties for the 27 polling stations within South Tuipui Assembly Constituency were assigned their respective places of duty using computer software.

The randomization process on Sunday was graced by the presence of Mohammad Qaiser Abdulhaque, General Observer to the 29-South Tuipui Assembly Constituency, besides Hnahthial District Election Officer Chuauhnuna, Returning Officer Lalvenhima, Assistant Returning Officer Neng Thianlala and Election Officer Lalbiakfela.

The election campaign ended in Mizoram on Sunday evening for the November 7 polls to 40 assembly seats in the state.

According to the CEO Mizoram website, the total number of electors in Mizoram stands at 8,51,895. Out of which 4,12,969 are male, 4,38,925 are female and 1(one) third gender. There are a total of 4,973 service voters in Mizoram.

First-time voters who are in the age group 18-19 years stand at 50,611. The sex ratio of voters in Mizoram is 1,063. The electoral population (EP) ratio stands at 63.27. The total number of polling stations is 1276, out of which 525 fall in urban areas and 751 in rural areas.

In the 2018 election, the Congress and MNF contested all 40 seats, with the MNF winning 28 and the Congress bagging five. The BJP contested 39 seats and won a single seat, while ZPM candidates, who ran as independents, secured six seats.