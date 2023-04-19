Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

In yet another setback to Karnataka BJP, Ayanur Manjunath from Shivamogga district on Wednesday announced that he will resign as an MLC and also from primary membership of the party.

Shivamogga (Karnataka)
Karnataka Assembly elections: Ayanur Manjunath to resign as MLC, quit BJP

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In yet another setback to Karnataka BJP, Ayanur Manjunath from Shivamogga district on Wednesday announced that he will resign as an MLC and also from primary membership of the party.

Manjunath was a ticket aspirant from Shivamogga city, presently represented by former minister K.S. Eshwarappa. BJP has not announced tickets for the constituency which witnessed brutal killing of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and spate of disturbing incidents of violence.

Sources said his announcement came after confirming the party is not going to field him from Shivamogga. "I have decided to resign from the post of MLC. I will travel to Hubballi today and submit my resignation to the speaker.

"I will also submit my resignation from the primary membership of the BJP party. I will submit my nomination from Shivamogga constituency tomorrow (Thursday). I will announce which party I am contesting from by noon," Ayanur Manjunath stated.

"I am resigning from the BJP. I am not quitting the party because of a denial of ticket. I have taken this decision to contribute to the growth of the city. I have to answer many questions, which I will during the elections. I am the only person to give a statement in support of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa," he claimed.

--IANS

mka/shb/

Topics :Karnataka pollsKarnataka electionsBJP

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Also Read

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day over Rahul Gandhi's democracy remark

PM Modi to discuss govt's strategy in Parliament with Union Ministers

Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to 2001 Parliament attack victims

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

What does Parliament's winter session mean for you?

Yadgir candidate pays Rs 10k deposit money in coins collected from voters

Jagadish Shettar files nomination from Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency

Karnataka elections 2023: Modi, Shah, Nadda named BJP's star campaigners

BJP sharpens attack on Cong in K'taka; CM says Lingayat voters 'vigilant'

Election officials check BJP TN chief Annamalai, find no violation of code

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story