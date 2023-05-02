Home / Elections / Assembly Election / News / PM slams Congress, says its history is about 'appeasing terror, terrorists'

PM slams Congress, says its history is about 'appeasing terror, terrorists'

"Congress had left Karnataka to the 'rehemokaram' (mercy) of terrorists," he added

Chitradurga (K'taka)
PM slams Congress, says its history is about 'appeasing terror, terrorists'

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that Congress' history is about "appeasing terror and terrorists", and the party had questioned the country's defence forces, when the surgical strikes and air strikes had been carried out.

Also accusing the Congress and JD(S) of "encouraging terror", the Prime Minister said they can never increase investment in Karnataka and cannot create new opportunities for the youth in the state.

"People of Karnataka should never forget Congress' history and thinking. Congress' history is about appeasing terror and terrorists. When the Batla House encounter happened in Delhi, there were tears in the eyes of Congress' top most leader, hearing about the death of terrorists," Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he said, "When surgical strikes happened, when air strikes happened, Congress raised questions on the capability of the country's defence forces."

"In Karnataka you have seen how Congress is encouraging terrorism. Congress had left Karnataka to the 'rehemokaram' (mercy) of terrorists. It is the BJP that broke the back of the terrorists, and has ended the game of appeasement," he said, adding that for a prosperous Karnataka and to make it number it is important for the state to be safe.

Congress has lost its warranty and trust of the people, the Prime Minister said, adding that its election guarantee without warranty is nothing but lies.

He also said that BJP's election manifesto has a roadmap to make Karnataka number one State in the country.

Union Minister A Narayanaswamy and Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara among others were present.

Topics :Narendra ModiKarnataka pollsPoliticsCongress

First Published: May 02 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

