Home / Elections / Rajasthan Elections / News / Advertisement 'camouflaged' in headline: PCI sends notices to newspapers

Advertisement 'camouflaged' in headline: PCI sends notices to newspapers

"Show-cause notices have been issued to the editors of all the aforesaid newspapers for filing a reply," it added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Press Council of India has sent notices to editors of several newspapers over the publication of an advertisement that was allegedly "camouflaged" to look like a headline during the Rajasthan assembly polls.

The elections in Rajasthan were held on November 25. Its results will be declared along with those of polls in Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh on December 3.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Listing the newspapers that have been served the show-cause notices, the Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday said in a statement that its "Chairperson Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, has taken suo-motu cognizance" of the said content published by them on November 20.

"Publication of banner headline camouflaged as news headline right below the newspaper masthead, appears to be in violation of Norms and Journalistic Conduct, 2022 edition, with regard to Rajasthan Legislative Assembly elections, 2023," the PCI statement read.

"Show-cause notices have been issued to the editors of all the aforesaid newspapers for filing a reply," it added.

The print media watchdog, however, did not share details about the alleged content published by the newspapers.

Also Read

Prince Harry's battle with British tabloids heads for courtroom showdown

Use of AI in media industry responsibly can be valuable asset: PCI's Desai

More than 700 para shooters caught in crossfire between PCI and NRAI

National Press Day 2023: Date, significance, and quotes to share today

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

Congress in Rajasthan responsible for atrocities on women, says PM Modi

Rajasthan to change tradition, will give another chance to Cong: Kharge

Appeasement politics crossed all limits during Cong regime in Raj: Shah

Rajasthan govt's Chiranjeevi scheme model' for country, says Congress

Rajasthan polls 2023 LIVE: PM Modi, Shah, CM Gehlot address final rallies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :rajasthanAdvertismentNewspaperState assembly polls

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story